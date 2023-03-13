DAKOTA STATE's Sidney Fick attempts a three-pointer against Dordt University at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 1, 2022. It marked the first time that Fick stepped on the court for the Trojans since Feb. 29, 2020 after she suffered two torn ACLs.
It’s a testament to a player’s mental toughness and fortitude to come back from a torn ACL. That’s exactly what Sidney Fick did after her freshman season at Dakota State University. When she was set to take the court for the Trojans after a year of rehab, Fick suffered another setback in her return to the hardwood.
“I was riding high the year before,” Fick said. “All of a sudden at the end one of the practices, I stepped wrong and tore the other one.”
There were times during her rehab that the Hills-Beaver Creek graduate questioned if she’d ever step foot on the court again. Now, Fick is a key member of DSU’s NAIA National Tournament team.
“It’s pretty special,” DSU head coach David Moe said. “She started every game her freshman year. Then she tore her ACL that next summer. She worked tirelessly to get back and she looked good. Then in a practice a few days before our first game the following year, she tore her other ACL. It’s been an emotional roller-coaster for her. Take all the stats away, just the fact that she’s playing college basketball after suffering back-to-back ACL injuries and playing at the level she’s playing at is remarkable. Then you start to add in the stats that she has, she’s shooting the ball well, she’s defending. It’s been one of the most incredible things seeing her be so resilient.”
Feb. 29, 2020. The final game of Fick’s freshman season as a Trojan, she scored a team-leading 22 points. The next time on the court would be inside the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 1, 2022, and she scored six points.
“There were lots of nerves,” Fick said. “You never know how it’s going to go. Coming back this year I was worried that I wasn’t going to be as good of a player. I have limitations with pain. It’s gone a lot better than I could have ever imagined. I remember Coach Moe said he just wanted to see me step on the floor. I told my mom I wanted to play just one more game of basketball. Now I’m at the end of the season and I’ve played every game so far. It’s gone really well.”
While Fick was sidelined those two seasons, the Trojans took off, winning 54 games and making back-to-back trips to the NAIA National Tournament.
“It’s been an up and down journey,” Fick said. “You get to experience all the good things that happen with your team. But you’re still not experiencing it the same way. My coaches were really good about including me. I became a student coach. I helped teammates if they had questions.”
Now, Fick is back doing what she loves and helping the Trojans. DSU finished this season with a 27-6 record and is back in the Round of 16 for the second time in three years.
During DSU’s victory against Morningside in the opening round, Fick scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds. Then she had 10 points and seven rebounds against Eastern Oregon.
Two years ago, Fick watched from the bench as her team competed in the Round of 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. On Tuesday, she’ll get the opportunity to take the court with her team and try to help the Trojans upset Carroll College.
“It’s emotional,” Fick said. “There were some tears after the win against Eastern Oregon. I was hurt the year we made it to Sioux City two years ago. It was still awesome, but it’s such a great feeling knowing that I’ll be on the floor to be a part of it.
Prior to Fick’s first season at DSU, the Trojans won just four games. Her high school coach at Hills-Beaver Creek wanted her to go to Northwestern, an established program with a winning culture. When Fick came for her campus visit, Coach Moe sold her on being part of DSU’s rebuild.
“Coach Moe had a really good speech about how we were going to be part of the rebuilding of the program,” Fick said. “He promised that we would be good. I had faith in him. It turned out to be right.”
Fick is set to graduate this spring and Moe said that her presence will be missed.
“She’s such a great teammate. It’s so much fun to see her get back on the floor and do what she loves, and at a high level. I have so much respect for what she’s going through. She was never angry or bitter. I have so much respect for her and I’m so proud of her,” Moe said.