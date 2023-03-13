Fick

DAKOTA STATE's Sidney Fick attempts a three-pointer against Dordt University at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 1, 2022. It marked the first time that Fick stepped on the court for the Trojans since Feb. 29, 2020 after she suffered two torn ACLs. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

It’s a testament to a player’s mental toughness and fortitude to come back from a torn ACL. That’s exactly what Sidney Fick did after her freshman season at Dakota State University. When she was set to take the court for the Trojans after a year of rehab, Fick suffered another setback in her return to the hardwood.

“I was riding high the year before,” Fick said. “All of a sudden at the end one of the practices, I stepped wrong and tore the other one.”