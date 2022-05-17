Madison’s Nate Barger had a good night at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night. The young IMCA Race Saver sprint car driver placed fourth in the A-Feature. Earlier in the night, he placed third in his heat race.
Two other Madison drivers placed in the IMCA Race Saver sprint car A-Feature. Nick Barger was seventh while Dillon Bickett was 12th. Winning the A-Feature was Flandreau’s Elliot Amdahl.
Bickett was third in his heat while Nick Barger was seventh in his heat race. Winning heat races were Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls; Lee Goss, Jr., Hartford; and Andrew Sullivan, Arnold’s Park, Iowa.
Two area drivers had great showings in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Ron Howe of Wentworth was fifth and Matt Steuerwald of Madison was seventh. Winning the A-Feature was Zach Olivier of Sioux Falls.
Both Howe and Steuerwald placed third in their heat races. Winning heat races in the Late Model Street Stock division were J. J. Zebell, Parker; Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls; and Mike Chaney (no hometown listed).
Madison’s Curt Ottoson was fourth in the USRA B-Modified B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Colton Kaskie of Sheldon, Iowa. Winning the A-Feature on Saturday night was Ray Feltman of Sioux Falls.
Ottoson was eighth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Feltman; Tanner James, Mt. Vernon; and Justin Voeltz.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
Steuerwald had another good night at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday. The veteran Late Model driver placed second in the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock A-Feature behind only Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Howe placed ninth in the A-Feature.
Neither Steuerwald nor Howe finished their heat races. Winning the heat races were Yeigh and Chaney.
Nate Barger finished 10th in the Wyffel Hybrids Racesaver Sprint car A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Trevor Serbus of Olivia, Minn. Nick Barger didn’t finish the A-Feature.
Earlier in the night, Nick Barger placed third in his heat race while Nate Barger placed fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Cole Vanderheiden, Papillion, Neb.; Mike Moore, Des Moines, Iowa; Serbus; and Goos, Jr.
Two area drivers placed in the Casey’s 410 Outlaw Sprint car A-Feature on Sunday. Nunda’s Cody Hansen was 18th and Madison’s Chuck McGillivray was 25th. Winning the A-Feature was Lynton Jeffery of Prairie City, Iowa.
Hansen was sixth in his heat race while McGillivray was seventh in his heat race. Winning heat races were Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, N.D.; Aaron Reutzel, Clute, Texas; and Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Okla.