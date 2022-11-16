Bowling Scores Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHERRY LANESBOWLING RESULTSTuesday 7Open League: 11-1Women’s High Game: Rachel Hass 179Women’s High Series: Rachel Hass 428Men’s High Game: Terry Hart 258Men’s High Series: Terry Hart 685Pindusters: 11-2High Game: Lyn Jorgensen 207High Series: Erin Schneider 521Thursday 7 Men’s: 11-3High Game: Mitch Schneider 252High Series: Mitch Schneider 708Sunday 7 Mixed: 11-6Women’s High Game: Dawn Oyen 258Women’s High Series: Dawn Oyen 653Men’s High Game: Larry Larsen 245Men’s High Series: Mike Hein 623Friday SeniorCitizens: 11-4Women’s High Game: Rose Hoyer 154Women’s High Series: Verna Hauge 394Men’s High Game: Eric Natwick 205Men’s High Series: Terry Jenner 575 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Trojans blank Waldorf 13-0 in final game at Trojan Field Ericksons promise new adventures at Prairie Shores Amanda Vacanti verbally commits to SDSU for softball MHS students actively engaged in serving Madison community Russell Karim to speak at DSU; Global Entrepreneurship event open to the public Madison City Commissioners address concerns for 9th St. closure Chester School Board to meet MCSEF relaunches playhouse as silent auction item County commission meeting is Tuesday Lt. Col. Heath Abraham: 'You have to also not quit' Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form