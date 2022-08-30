Several Madison area drivers turned in stellar performances on the area dirt tracks over the weekend as the racing season is quickly winding down.
Madison’s Doug Wallis had one of his best performances of the season on Saturday night at I-90 Speedway near Hartford. Wallis picked up a heat race win to start the evening and later drove to a third-place finish in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature. Corbin Erickson of Sioux Falls won the A-Feature.
Madison’s Curt Ottoson did not finish the A-Feature but was scored as 13th.
Rutland’s Tucker Powell was 11th in the USRA-B Modified B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Dustin Johnson of Mitchell.
Ottoson was third in his heat race while Powell was fifth in his heat race.
Other heat race winners were Anthony VanEverdingen, Mitchell; Jory Morris, Sioux Falls; and Chuck Chernotik Jr., Fulton.
Madison’s Nate Barger moved into a tie with Armour’s Koby Werkmeister for the points lead in the IMCA Racesaver 305 Sprint Car division.
Both drivers have 470 points. Madison’s Dillon Bickett is currently third with 452 points. This week the IMCA Racesavers will not be running for points; they will have one more points race, which is the championship night the following Saturday.
Nate Barger moved into a tie for the points lead with a second-place finish in the A-Feature on Saturday night. Other area drivers to place in the A-Feature were Nick Barger, eighth; Jeremiah Jordahl, ninth; and Colman’s Chris Schoenrock, 11th. Colman’s Bryan Park did not finish the race and was scored as 13th. Bickett did not finish the race and was scored as 15th. Winning the A-Feature was Lee Goos Jr. of Hartford.
Shoenrock picked up a heat race win earlier in the night. Nate Barger was second in his heat race while Park was third. Nick Barger and Bickett both placed fourth in their heat races. Other heat race winners were Dana Hood, Lennox; Jesse Lindberg, Sioux Falls; and Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls.
Madison’s Matt Steuerwald was one of three heat race winners in the Late Model Street Stock division on Saturday night. Other heat race winners were Kinzer Glanzer, Bridgewater; and Brandon Ferguson, Lennox. Wentworth’s Ron Howe did not finish his heat race and was scored as sixth.
Howe placed 13th in the A-Feature. Steuerwald did not finish the race and was scored as 15th. Winning the A-Feature was Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Wentworth’s Blaine Hare started the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature from the 20th spot on the grid and moved up 11 spots to finish ninth in the race. Madison’s Travis Christensen did not finish the race and was scored as 13th. Landon Krohn of Rowena won the A-Feature
Both Hare and Christensen had to run the B-Feature to qualify for the A-Feature. Christensen was second while Hare was fourth. Winning the B-Feature was Joel Norris of Sioux Falls.
Both Hare and Christensen placed fifth in their heat races. Winning heat races were Chad Kooiker, Rock Valley, Iowa; Bill Christensen, Garretson; Tyler Bradley, Hartford; and Tracy Halouska, Worthing.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
Steuerwald picked up a pair of wins on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway. The veteran late model driver won the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock A-Feature and also picked up a heat race win. With the two wins, Steuerwald is in second place in the points with 389 points and just 18 points in back of points leader Zach Olivier (407) of Sioux Falls.
Howe did not finish the A-Feature and was scored 18th. Howe placed third in his heat race. Other heat race winners were Glanzer and J.J. Zebell of Parker.
Ramona’s Ryan Bickett placed 15th in Casey’s 410 Outlaw Sprint Car A-Feature on Sunday night. Madison’s Chuck McGillivray was 18th. Nunda’s Cody Hansen did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Corey Day of Clovis, Calif.
Hansen was sixth in his heat race, Bickett was seventh and McGillivray was eighth. Winning heat races were Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Brooke Tatnell, San Souci, NSW; and Day.
Colman’s Aaron Werner placed sixth in the Wyffel Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car B-Feature. Winning the B-Feature was Cole Vanderhelden of Papillion, Neb. Dusty Ballenger of Harrisburg won the A-Feature.
Werner was sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Brandon Bosma, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Mike Moore, DesMoines, Iowa; Brandon Halverson, Jackson, Minn.; and John Lambertz, Sioux Falls.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen was sixth in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature at Casino Speedway on Sunday night. Winning the A-Feature was Scott Ward of Watertown
Karlen was sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races were David McDonald, Huron; and Ward.