Several Madison area drivers turned in stellar performances on the area dirt tracks over the weekend as the racing season is quickly winding down.

Madison’s Doug Wallis had one of his best performances of the season on Saturday night at I-90 Speedway near Hartford. Wallis picked up a heat race win to start the evening and later drove to a third-place finish in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature. Corbin Erickson of Sioux Falls won the A-Feature.