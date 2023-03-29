Dakota State University swept the first edition of the 2023 North Star Athletic Association Men’s Outdoor Track & Field weekly honors.
Conner Tordsen was selected as the Field Athlete of the Week, while Riley Greenhoff was chosen as the Track Athlete of the Week after their performances in the NCAA Division II Wayne State (Neb.) Wildcat Classic on March 24-25.
Tordsen hit a pair of NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying throwing marks. He produced the qualifying mark in the hammer throw with a toss of 194 feet, 9 inches to finish as runner-up. His hammer throw is the third best in the NAIA and NSAA, as well as second best in school history.
Tordsen also posted the automatic qualifying mark in the discus, winning the title with a school record toss of 178 feet, 8 inches. His discus throw mark currently leads the NAIA and the conference. Tordsen broke his previous record of 172 feet, 1 inch set in 2022.
He added a shot put toss of 49 feet, 9.75 inches to finish seventh. His toss is the eighth best in school history.
He is the son of Jamie and April Tordsen of Fairmont, Minn., and is a senior exercise science major.
Greenhoff produced a pair of top NSAA times for the Trojans. He won the 100-meter dash in 10.86 seconds in a field of 28 runners.
He followed with a time of 22.34 seconds to earn third place in the 200-meter dash.
Greenhoff ran anchor in the Trojans’ 4x400-meter relay team with Joshua Krull, Joseph Larson and Trey Reindl. They finished third in 3:33.50 seconds.
He is the son of Darin and Sandy Greenhoff of Madison and is a senior exercise science major.
DSU next heads to Vermillion to compete in the University of South Dakota Early Bird meet on April 7-8.