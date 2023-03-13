Menning

DAKOTA STATE'S Courtney Menning attempts a three-pointer during a home game earlier this season. 

 Photo by Cody Welu

Courtney Menning has been playing basketball for as long as she can remember. The Corsica native grew up playing against her family members.

“Growing up I always played with my cousins and brothers,” Menning said. “We were all the same age and close. My cousin lived across the road. We all played against each other all the time. Then we put up a shed when I was in fifth or sixth grade and my dad put up a hoop inside there. So in the winter we’d play in the shed.”