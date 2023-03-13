Courtney Menning has been playing basketball for as long as she can remember. The Corsica native grew up playing against her family members.
“Growing up I always played with my cousins and brothers,” Menning said. “We were all the same age and close. My cousin lived across the road. We all played against each other all the time. Then we put up a shed when I was in fifth or sixth grade and my dad put up a hoop inside there. So in the winter we’d play in the shed.”
From the shed to the big stage. Menning, Dakota State University’s starting point guard is set to take the court in the Round of the 16 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, for the second time in three years.
“It’s incredible,” Menning said. “A lot of work goes into that. It’s crazy. I’m just a small-town girl from South Dakota and I’m playing at the National Tournament. It’s hard to wrap your mind around. Not many people get to experience that. It’s crazy to think about the success that we’ve had the last three years.”
When Menning was playing for Corsica-Stickney, she was unsure if she wanted to pursue playing basketball at the collegiate level. A visit to Madison changed everything.
“Right away I didn’t want to play college basketball,” Menning said. “Then after the state tournament my senior year, I wanted to check it out. I first went to Dakota Wesleyan. I didn’t really like it there. I just felt like I wasn’t a big deal to them. Then when I came to DSU, they made it feel like it was all about me and they really wanted me to come, and they believed I could really help the program. I fell in love with the coaches and players.”
A lot of what Menning does for the Trojans doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. Every team has a spark plug or a player that stirs the drink. For the Trojans, that player is their senior guard.
“She’s a hype man,” teammate Sidney Fick said. “She brings so much energy to the court. She gets our team going. She has a great attitude. She directs us on the court and helps us get our energy up.”
That energy that Menning plays with was on full display in Wichita during DSU’s victories against Morningside and Eastern Oregon. A first-team All-Defense selection, Menning put constant pressure on the opposing team and recorded six steals in two games for the Trojans.
“Her greatest strength is her competitiveness and the energy that she plays with,” DSU head coach David Moe said. “When we are at our best is when she’s setting the tone defensively. She played so well defensively the last two games and set the tone. She created so much havoc. A lot of the stuff she does doesn’t jump off the stat sheet. She gives everyone so much energy. They feed off of that. Without her, we couldn’t do what we’re doing.” Menning finished this past season with 87 steals, averaging nearly three steals per game for the Trojans.
“I’ve always prided myself on defense,” Menning said. “It felt really good to be recognized for it because I haven’t been recognized for it in the past. I think defense wins games.”
It’s easy to spot Menning on the court. She’s the guard forcing a turnover — with a big old grin on her face.
“It’s the love for the game,” Menning said. “All growing up I was known for having a smile on my face while playing basketball. I’ve had people come up to me and have told me that I’m fun to watch. It makes me love the sport more when you hear people say they love watching you play. It makes it fun for me and the team. It also gets in the head of the other team. I think that drives me to get the other players mad.”
When Menning takes the court on Tuesday against Carroll College, she’s doing so knowing that it could be her final game wearing a Trojan jersey.
When all is said and done, Menning will have played on three NAIA National Tournament teams, with two of those teams reaching the Round of 16. She has been an integral part of turning around the DSU program.
“It’s the team,” Menning said. “I have so much fun hanging out with everyone. A lot of us hang outside of the game. I live with four of the girls. It’s just been so much fun. I get along with the coaches. I’ll miss the culture our team has.”