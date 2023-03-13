Walsdorf

DAKOTA STATE'S Savannah Walsdorf looks to pass the ball to a teammate during a home game earlier this season. 

 Photo by Cody Welu

When Savannah Walsdorf drives to the basket she can be difficult to stop. Like a freight train, once she gets rolling, it can be hard to slow her down.

“When Sav wants to go, nobody can stop her,” Dakota State University teammate Sidney Fick said. “The game against Eastern Oregon was a prime example of that. That team had no idea what to do with her. Nobody can stop that.”