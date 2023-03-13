When Savannah Walsdorf drives to the basket she can be difficult to stop. Like a freight train, once she gets rolling, it can be hard to slow her down.
“When Sav wants to go, nobody can stop her,” Dakota State University teammate Sidney Fick said. “The game against Eastern Oregon was a prime example of that. That team had no idea what to do with her. Nobody can stop that.”
During DSU’s 86-69 victory over Eastern Oregon in the Round of 32 in Wichita, Kan., on Wednesday, Walsdorf was an unstoppable force. The junior wing player scored 15 straight points in the first quarter to help the Trojans build a 19-7 lead. She finished the game with a team-leading 29 points.
“I just used my length to my advantage,” Walsdorf said. “I was able to get around the corner and get downhill. My team realized this, and they’d make the perfect cuts for me to drive.”
Walsdorf has earned back-to-back NSAA First Team All-Conference honors for her play on the hardwood. Her performance against Eastern Oregon is just a glimpse of the player that she could become.
“Her greatest strength is her versatility,” DSU head coach David Moe said. “I think her biggest weakness is that she doesn’t know how good she actually is. On Wednesday she stopped thinking and just went. She was the best player on the court. She was dominant. There are times where we tell her to go because the other team can’t guard her. She’s a great defensive player with her length and athleticism. She’s very versatile on both sides of the ball. She’s just a balanced player.”
Walsdorf, a Wisconsin native, immediately fell in love with DSU when she came to Madison for her campus visit. Her hometown of Kiel has a population of just under 4,000, and she mentioned that she felt right at home in the Madison community.
“DSU was the second school I visited,” Walsdorf said. “I immediately fell in love. I felt comfortable and they made me feel part of the family right away. The up-tempo style was just a bonus. The campus was small. The town reminded me of my hometown. Everything was close, and they were big supporters of athletics. The coaches made me instantly feel part of the family. It just seemed like the perfect fit for me.”
Walsdorf was a member of the 2019 recruiting class. The year prior, the Trojans won just four games. During Walsdorf’s first season on campus, the Trojans won 17 games. Over the past three seasons, the Trojans have won 81 games and qualified for the NAIA Women’s National Tournament three straight seasons, including two appearances in the Round of 16.
“It’s been so much fun,” Walsdorf said. “To know that our team and coaches changed the program around from winning four games to be nationally ranked is pretty cool.”
The Trojans play at one pace. Fast. That up-tempo play style fits Walsdorf’s game to a key. DSU point guard Courtney Menning said that Walsdorf does a great job of getting to the basket.
“She’s really good at getting to the hoop and getting our offense going,” Meaning said. “She’s a really good offensive player. She’s just such a great player offensively and defensively.”
Through the first two games of the National Tournament, Walsdorf is averaging 20 points and six rebounds per game.
Walsdorf will look to help the Trojans knock off Carroll College in Sioux City on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.