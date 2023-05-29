The Chester Flyer girls tied for second place at the Class B State Track and Field competition at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. The Flyers and Deubrook Area both picked up 49 points.
The Chester boys picked up 28 points to place 11th as a team.
Jovi Wolf was named the Class B Outstanding Male Athlete. Wolf won his second straight state title in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.03 seconds, breaking his own school record. For a second straight year Wolf took home first place in the 200 with a time of 22.93 seconds.Wolf placed second the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.91 seconds.
“It means the world to me,” Wolf said after closing out the state meet on Saturday with his second straight state title in the 200.
“I wanted to go out and at least win one event. Winning two is crazy to me.”
Emery Larson took home first place in the 3,200 with a time of 11:15.27. The Chester freshman placed first in the 1,600 with a time of 5:07.18.
In the 800, Larson placed fourth with a time of 2:19.94. That time set a new program record.
“It was just great,” Larson said after winning the 3,200 on Thursday. “All glory to God for giving me everything I had. I just went out and ran my own race. I knew what I had to do.”
The 1,600 sprint medley team of Jacy Wolf, Ramsie Shoenrock, Addison Bates and Emery Larson placed second with a time of 4:19.46.
Jacy Wolf placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.82 seconds. Wolf placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.14 seconds.
Lexis Siemonsma placed sixth in the discus with a mark of 114-05. Siemonsma placed eighth in the shot put with a toss of 35-09.50.
The 4x200 relay team of Jacy Wolf, Serena Larson, Ramsie Shoenrock and Addison Bates placed eighth with a time of 1:51.54.