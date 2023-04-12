Treshawn Roberts of Dakota State University was selected by the North Star Athletic Association as the Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, announced Tuesday.
Roberts set a school record in the men’s decathlon in the NCAA Division I University of South Dakota Early Bird on April 7-8 in Vermillion. He won the title in a field that featured numerous athletes from NCAA Division I, II and NAIA schools.
Roberts began the decathlon event on April 7 in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.21 seconds. He followed up with a leap of 21 feet, 1.5 inches in the long jump. The third event of the decathlon was the shot put, where he tossed 41 feet, 5 inches. He cleared the high jump of 6 feet, 3.25 inches and wrapped up the first day with a personal record of 52.55 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
Roberts began the second day with a career-best 15.61 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. He followed up with a discus throw of 125 feet, 6 inches and cleared the pole vault of 14 feet, 1.25 inches. He concluded with the javelin, throwing 176 feet, 2 inches. The decathlon closed with the 1500-meter run, where he finished in 5:19.18 seconds.
Roberts accumulated a record 6,772 points to win the decathlon for DSU. He broke the previous school record of 6,411 points.
Roberts leads the NSAA and the NAIA in the decathlon. His points total met the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark for the national meet on May 24-26 in Marion, Ind.
Roberts also posted the top marks in the conference in the pole vault and javelin.