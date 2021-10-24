After falling behind 12-0 in the first half, the Madison Bulldogs roared back with 40 straight points to beat the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers 40-12 on Friday night at Trojan Field in Madison.
The Madison defense, which has been excellent all year long, was again on display. The Bulldogs held the Chargers to just 26 yards rushing, virtually all by quarterback Brooks Nelson. The Bulldogs intercepted Nelson’s passes four times, including a Trey Smith pick for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Smith finished the game with a team-high nine tackles and Caden DeVries added eight.
But the Bulldogs’ offense was also in high gear, especially in the second half. Madison tallied nearly 400 yards of total offense, almost perfectly balanced between the ground game and the passing game. Kadin Hanscom scored two rushing touchdowns, and quarterback Nate Ricke ran for two more. DeVries ran for another score with a three-yard carry to finish the scoring for Madison.
Ricke’s passing stats including 16 receptions for 200 yards. Peyton Wolf led the Bulldogs in receiving yards with 61 on five catches. Mike Peters added 44 yards on two catches, Mickale Dohrer had 41 yards on four receptions and Dillon Bickett had 40 yards on two catches.
On the ground, Hanscom had 72 yards, while Bruce Galde had 68. Ricke ran for 43 yards. Nelson did have two touchdown passes for the Chargers in the first half, one to Tayton Snyder for a 19-yard score and another to Carter VanDonge for a 26-yard touchdown. Nelson finished with 19 completions for 256 yards. Senior Jaden Witte was on the receiving end of 6 of those passes for 114 yards, and VanDonge caught seven passes for 75 yards.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record and are the #1 seed in the upcoming playoffs. They play Sioux Falls Christian again Thursday in the first round, as the Chargers finished as the #8 seed with a 4-5 record. The game will be held at Trojan Field in Madison starting at 7 p.m.