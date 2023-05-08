Fourth-seed Dakota State University used a pair of four-run innings to open an 8-1 lead Friday in the North Star Athletic Association Softball Postseason Tournament’s opening round at Bravera Field, hosted by Dickinson State. The Trojans held off the V-Hawks for an 8-4 victory.
DSU grabbed the lead after pouring in four runs in the first inning. Rosie Philop produced an RBI single and added three more runs from a stolen base by Alexus Foster, an error from the V-Hawks and an RBI sacrifice fly by Mackenzie Sims.
The Trojans exploded for four more runs in the fourth, highlighted by Carrington Entringer’s bases-clearing triple. Foster capped off the inning with an RBI bunt single to score Entringer and balloon the lead to 8-1. The V-Hawks plated four runs in the fifth, thanks to Morgan James’ two-run single, to cut the Trojans’ lead to 8-4.
Bellevue 2, DSU 1
Michelle Evdos hit a 2-out double and scored on the same play after the Bruins committed two straight errors to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.
DSU was unable to extend the lead in the sixth, despite a lead-off double by Entringer.
Liana McMurtry and Atiana Rodriguez hit back-to-back singles with one out in the bottom of the sixth to set up a comeback attempt for the Bruins.
The Bruins knotted the game at 1-1 with two outs as Madison Machacek hit an RBI single to score McMurtry.
Reding stole third base and scored the game-winning run on another defensive error by the Trojans, winning the game 2-1.
DSU 10, Mayville State 6
Michelle Evdos smashed a two-run home run in the seventh to help DSU knot the game at 6-6 with No. 7 seed Mayville State on Saturday.
The Trojans poured in four runs in the eighth inning and eliminated the Comets 10-6.
Dickinson State 4, DSU 3
Third-seeded Dickinson State erased a 3-0 deficit by scoring the final four runs of the game, earning a walk-off 4-3 victory in nine innings over DSU.