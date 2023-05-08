DSU Softball

DAKOTA STATE'S Mason Usselman celebrates after scoring a run during the NSAA Softball Tournament on Saturday. 

 Submitted photo

Fourth-seed Dakota State University used a pair of four-run innings to open an 8-1 lead Friday in the North Star Athletic Association Softball Postseason Tournament’s opening round at Bravera Field, hosted by Dickinson State. The Trojans held off the V-Hawks for an 8-4 victory.

DSU grabbed the lead after pouring in four runs in the first inning. Rosie Philop produced an RBI single and added three more runs from a stolen base by Alexus Foster, an error from the V-Hawks and an RBI sacrifice fly by Mackenzie Sims.