The Chester Flyers went 2-0 at the Big East Conference Tournament in Volga on Thursday. The Flyers swept Parker 3-0 to open the tournament and defeated Sioux Valley 3-0.
The Flyers defeated Parker 25-7 in the first set and won the second set by the same score. Chester completed the sweep with a 25-6 victory in the third set.
Chester wrapped up the day with a 3-0 victory over Sioux Valley. The Flyers won the opening set 25-11, the second set 25-11 and the third set 25-13.
Jacy Wolf recorded 12 kills and nine digs against Sioux Valley. Lily Van Hal recorded nine kills and 23 assists.
Emmerson Eppard recorded eight kills and nine digs for the Flyers. Addison Bates recorded eight kills.
Colman-Egan 3, Elkton-Lake Benton 1
The Colman-Egan Hawks defeated Elkton-Lake Benton 3-1 in Elkton on Thursday. After losing the first set 25-12, the Hawks won the next three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-11) to defeat the Elks 3-1.
Daniela Lee recorded 11 kills, four aces and 22 digs for the Hawks. Brynlee Landis recorded 10 kills and two aces.
Elaina Rhode recorded eight kills for the Hawks. Lanie Mousel recorded 20 assists and five kills. Kaylee Voelker recorded 18 assists and 15 digs.
With the win the Hawks improved to 4-1 overall. The Hawks will be back in action on Tuesday when they host McCook Central/Montrose.
Wessington Springs 3, Howard 1
The Howard Tigers fell to Wessington Springs 3-1 on Thursday. The Spartans won the opening set 26-24. The Tigers evened the match at 1-1 with a 25-21 victory in the second set. The Spartans won the third set 25-15 and the fourth set 25-15 to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Abby Aslesen recorded nine kills for the Tigers. Tana Hoyer recorded eight kills, nine assists and two aces.
The Tigers are now 1-4 overall. They’ll look to pick up their second win of the season on Monday when they travel to Huron to square off against James Valley Christian.
Madison 3, Lennox 0
The Madison Bulldogs picked up their ninth win of the season on Thursday with a 3-0 victory against Lennox. Madison won the first set 25-19, the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-17.
Audrey Nelson recorded 20 kills, 10 digs and nine blocks for the Bulldogs. Callie McDermott recorded four aces and 15 digs.
With the win the Bulldogs are 9-1 overall. They’ll be back home on Tuesday when they host Ethan.