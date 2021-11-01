Dakota State University hit 59.3% from the field and poured in 98 points to earn its first men’s basketball victory of the season, defeating Mount Marty 98-86 on Sunday at the DSU Fieldhouse.
Josh Arlt and Elijah Pappas hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Mount Marty a 6-0 lead.
Ronnie Latting snapped DSU’s scoring drought with a lay-up, assisted by Deshawn Kelley.
The Lancers stretched their lead to 14-4 after a 3-pointer by Kade Stearns.
Trailing 16-6, the Trojans stormed back with a 17-5 outburst to gain their first lead at 23-21, capped by a 3-pointer by Gavin Schipper. Lamarr Wood hit a pair of free throws to extend DSU’s lead to 34-25.
Stearns drained a 3-pointer as the Lancers trimmed the Trojans’ lead to 41-36 just before halftime.
After Lincoln Jordre opened the second half with a basket for the Lancers, the Trojans made 6-of-7 field goals to balloon their lead to 54-40 after a basket by Latting (assisted by Jaxon Simons). Kelley drained a 3-pointer as the Trojans led 68-46, and Jordan Lynn also hit a basket for the largest lead of the game at 70-48.
DSU maintained it double-digit lead for the rest of the game.
Mount Marty used a 9-2 scoring run to cut DSU’s lead to 93-84 with less than a minute to go.
Five Trojans players hit double digits in scoring. Lynn poured in a career-high 30 points. Wood netted a career-high 18 points off the bench. Schipper and Kelley each added 12 points while Berto Gittens had 10.
The Trojans improved to 1-3 overall.
DSU heads to Sioux Center, Iowa, on Tuesday to take on Dordt at 7:30 p.m.