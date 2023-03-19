The clock struck midnight on Dakota State University’s historic run in the NAIA National Tournament on Friday.
For the first time in program history, the Trojans competed in the semifinals in Sioux City against Clarke. DSU reached the semifinals by knocking off the third, second and top seed in the Liston Quadrant. That incredible run ended with a 79-69 loss to Clarke in the semifinals.
Savannah Walsdorf scored the first four points of the game for the Trojans to help DSU take a 4-3 lead. Clarke went on a 8-2 run to build an 11-6 lead.
A three-pointer from Caitlin Dyer cut Clarke’s lead to 11-9. With DSU trailing 16-11, Morgan Huber hit deep, back-to-back three-pointers to cut Clarke’s lead to 18-17. A three-pointer from Angela Slattery cut Clarke’s lead to 22-21 at the end of the first quarter. With Clarke holding a 26-23 lead, DSU went on a 10-0 run to build a 33-26 lead. Lilli Mackley scored seven of the 10 points for the Trojans during the run.
Clarke closed out the first half with a 15-3 scoring run to take a 45-40 lead into the locker room.
Trailing 61-50 late in the third quarter, DSU closed out the period with a 7-2 run to cut Clarke’s lead to 63-57.
A Dyer three-pointer cut Clarke’s lead to 67-63. Another three-pointer from the freshman guard cut Clarke’s lead to 71-66. Unfortunately for the Trojans, that’s as close as they’d get the rest of the way as they fell 79-69.
In her final game as a Trojan, Elsie Aslesen scored 14 points. Fellow senior Courtney Menning scored 10 points and recorded five steals before exiting the game in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.
Walsdorf scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists.
Mackley scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Dyer added nine points. Angela Slattery chipped in with eight points.
DSU finished the season with a 29-7 record, setting a program record for most wins in a season.