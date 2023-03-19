DSU

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Elsie Aslesen drives to the basket against Clarke on Friday. 

 Photo by Cody Welu

The clock struck midnight on Dakota State University’s historic run in the NAIA National Tournament on Friday.

For the first time in program history, the Trojans competed in the semifinals in Sioux City against Clarke. DSU reached the semifinals by knocking off the third, second and top seed in the Liston Quadrant. That incredible run ended with a 79-69 loss to Clarke in the semifinals.