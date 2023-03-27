DSU softball team splits series against Waldorf By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota State University and Waldorf kicked off the North Star Athletic Association softball season for the second straight year.The Trojans established their first winning streak of the season with a 16-7 game one victory on the road Friday, outscoring the Warriors 13-2 in the final four innings after trailing 5-3.WU exploded for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie for a 9-5 game two victory.DSU 16, Waldorf 7Mackenzie Sims collected two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs for the Trojans.Hannah McFarland recorded four hits, including a double. McFarland also drove in a pair of runs.Rosie Philop hit a double and drove in one run. Grace Ortmeier collected two hits, including a double, and drove in one run.Alexus Foster recorded three hits and drove in three runs. Sophia Cordova recorded two hits and drove in two runs.Waldorf 9, DSU 5McFarland recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs for DSU. Carrington Entringer hit a double and scored two runs. Rebecca Hazlett recorded one hit and drove in two runs.SATURDAYDSU could not hold on to its 4-1 lead in the first game Saturday, and the Warriors defeated the Trojans 8-6.The Trojans closed the series finale with a 13-9 win over WU, settling for a split. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland students react to new Holocaust education program Madison MasterSingers to present spring concerts DSU Research Symposium puts spotlight on student, faculty research GMACC’S Agriculture Committee announces winners for meat bundle raffle Chester seniors present final projects Pair of Tigers earn All-State honors, all-conference teams announced Law Enforcement Blotter Noem speaks before DSU workshop with national security experts Public invited to DSU’s annual Entrepreneurs Day Suspect in Iowa woman's killing arrested in South Dakota Follow us Facebook Twitter