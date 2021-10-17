Dakota State University returned home Saturday for another North Star Athletic Association football contest against nationally-ranked and league leader No. 15 Valley City State. The Trojans’ defense came up big with four interceptions, with two ‘Pick Six’ returns for touchdowns, a fumble recovered and a blocked punt to fuel to a 24-10 upset victory over the Vikings.
It was the highest ranking in head coach Josh Anderson’s coaching era at DSU to defeat an NAIA nationally ranked team.
Starting on their own 33 yard line, the Trojans produced three first downs in the first scoring drive.
DSU’s Noah Guse intercepted the ball in the end zone and returned it for 15 yards late in the second quarter. The game was tied 7-7 by halftime.
Guse intercepted another pass, returning a ‘pick six’ for touchdown of 15 yards. Nielsen made the extra point and DSU led 14-10.
DSU’s Jay Skogerboe caught an interception and returned it for a ‘pick six’ touchdown of 35 yards. Nielsen made the extra-point kick and DSU led 21-10.
Guse caught his third interception with 1:26 remaining and the Trojans secured the upset victory.
Saturday’s game was part of Rushin’ for a Cure, raising cancer awareness. The Trojan football athletes wore pink socks and sleeves to support the people who are batting cancer.
DSU wraps up its home schedule on Saturday hosting Iowa Wesleyan at 1 p.m.