The Chester girls golf team have qualified for the Class B State Championships by winning the Region 2B Golf Meet in Dell Rapids. The team of Ayla McDonald, Jadyn McDonald, Cadence Olivier and Lauren Roberts shot a 267 to place first.
The Class B State Championships will mark the final time that the McDonald sisters will take the course together as teammates for the Flyers. Ayla, a senior, is aiming to end her prep golf career on a high note at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.
“Our team this year has set high goals. We are determined to come home with a team championship title,” Ayla said. “Our team has shown determination like no other this year and has pushed each other to do as good as we possibly can.”
While the upcoming state golf meet will mark the final time the sisters compete with and against each other at a prep sporting event, it won’t mark the final time they take the course together. The game of golf is a family affair for the McDonalds.
“My family had a huge influence on my golf game,” Ayla said. “My dad taught me almost everything I know and is the reason I continued to golf my whole life. Some of my favorite family memories come from the golf course, with constantly going out with my family and just having a good time on the course with them.”
Ayla has been golfing on the Chester varsity team since she was in eighth grade and has qualified for the state meet every year, except for the 2020 season when there was no state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jadyn, a ninth-grader, has been golfing on the Chester varsity squad since she was a seventh-grader. “I have been golfing ever since I could remember,” Jadyn said. “In early elementary school, I was always my mom’s sidekick and was forced to walk along while my older brother Chase and older sister Ayla golf in summer tournaments.”
The McDonald sisters are coached by their mother Brooke and attribute their family with their success on the links.
“My family has the biggest influence, whether it was making me go along and watch or pushing me to play,” Jadyn said. “They always made sure I knew what I was doing so I could be successful. They are the reason why I started playing golf.”
Golf is a challenging sport. All of those challenges and obstacles that one faces out on the golf course is a big reason why Jadyn loves competing.
“Everything...whether it be putting and chipping to being in tournaments,” Jadyn said. “Golf is a very challenging sport, both mentally and physically, and I love to be challenged. While some days might be tougher than others, I always have love for the sport.”
When Ayla takes the course on Monday, it will mark the final time that the Chester senior competes individually for the Flyers.
“I always say my favorite part about golf is that it is more of an individual sport than a team sport,” McDonald said. “You don’t have to rely on other people to win you the tournament; it is all up to you out on the course.”
At last year’s state meet, Ayla placed eighth overall. She is set to tee off at the state meet on Monday at 8:20 a.m.
“She does a good job of keeping the ball in play,” Jadyn said. “She doesn’t have many penalties throughout her rounds. She can also hit the ball far, which is always good, too.” At last year’s state meet, Jadyn placed sixth overall. She’s set to tee off on Monday at 8:10 a.m.
“I think Jadyn’s greatest strength is her accuracy on the golf course,” Ayla said. “She is consistent with her shots.”