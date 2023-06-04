The Chester girls golf team have qualified for the Class B State Championships by winning the Region 2B Golf Meet in Dell Rapids. The team of Ayla McDonald, Jadyn McDonald, Cadence Olivier and Lauren Roberts shot a 267 to place first.

The Class B State Championships will mark the final time that the McDonald sisters will take the course together as teammates for the Flyers. Ayla, a senior, is aiming to end her prep golf career on a high note at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown.