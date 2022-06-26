BRANDON — Sheldon Haudenschild duplicated a feat that his father Jac earned many years ago at Huset’s Speedway near here. There was a big difference, however.
When the elder Haudenschild notched a win with the traveling World of Outlaws, the purse was nowhere as large as Sheldon pocketed on Saturday night — a whopping $100,000 for first place. It was the highest payout in South Dakota sports history. But more is yet to come.
The elder Haudenschild used to stay in Madison with Glen and Jill Hovrud when the Outlaws were racing in the area. Not only did Haudenschild use the Hovrud home and garage as his base away from home, so did many other racers. Often a half-dozen racing transporters and race cars lined the street on N. Catherine Ave., much to the disapproval of neighbors, because it made parking in the area almost impossible.
This writer was at the very first race held at Huset’s Speedway way back in the 1950s. Saturday’s crowd was the largest I’ve seen in many years. And the fans were not disappointed.
A huge field of powerful and ultra-fast 410 sprint cars were in attendance, chauffeured by some of the nation’s best sprint car pilots. The racing action was tremendous, again some of the best wheel to wheel racing I’ve seen in many years.
In feature action, Carson Macedo led the opening 34 laps before James McFadden slipped past, followed by Michael Kofold.
The pair diced side by side and all eyes were on them as they wound their way through back markers.
Haudenschild began reeling in both and on the waning laps hit the cushion in turns one and two, then stayed high and surprised the leaders as he swooped into the lead and took the checkered flag by a scant 0.671 seconds.
Madison’s ageless sprint car pro, Chuck McGillivray, timed in the second qualifier, but was not allowed to run in the feature event because his safety equipment didn’t measure up to the Outlaws’ requirements.
The World of Outlaws mandates all drivers wear a head and neck device called a Hans Device. The device is designed to help prevent head or neck injuries in the event of a rollover. The driver wears both a helmet and the Hans Device which fits over the shoulders.
McGillivray wears both, but officials refused his competing further because the two were not joined by a strap, which connects the neck device to the crash helmet. It was a shame, because McGillivray’s mount was wicked fast and many Interlakes fans root for the multi-time Interlakes track champ.
McGillivray has completed in World of Outlaws events for many years, here and at other tracks across the nation.
At the conclusion of Saturday’s World of Outlaws four-day show here, it was announced that next year the four-day spectacular would return, this time with an unheard-of purse of $250,000, with $3,000 being paid to all who make the feature. It will be the biggest sprint car purse ever paid. The event will run on June 21-23.
Next up for Huset’s Speedway will be an appearance of the USAC nationals featuring both the popular midget race cars and the wingless sprints. Don’t let the title “midget race car” throw you; the cars are ultra-fast and most generally equal or exceed the speeds posted by the sprint cars.
USAC is a national racing organization and, in last year’s initial outing here, featured four abreast action. Because the cars have a smaller wheel base, in the hands of an experienced driver they often run three and even four abreast through turns.
It is exciting racing. The midgets and USAC sprint cars will compete at Huset’s Speedway July 8-10. Tickets are now available from Huset’s Speedway.
It is hoped that McGillivray will also compete in the midget portion of the USAC NOS Energy Drink sponsored event here. He has run the midgets before, running in the popular Chili Bowl Nationals held in Tulsa, Okla.
In the near future, it is planned to run a feature on McGillivray and his car builder, who also has roots in racing in the Madison area.