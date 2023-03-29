Jack Mousel

COLMAN-EGAN'S Jack Mousel competes in the long jump at the Dan Lennon Track and Field meet in Vermillion on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Howard Tigers, Chester Flyers and Colman-Egan Hawks all had athletes compete at the Dan Lennon Track and Field Meet in Vermillion on Tuesday.

The day started with Chester’s Emery Larson setting a meet record in the 3,000-meter with a time of 10:29.58.