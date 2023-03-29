The Howard Tigers, Chester Flyers and Colman-Egan Hawks all had athletes compete at the Dan Lennon Track and Field Meet in Vermillion on Tuesday.
The day started with Chester’s Emery Larson setting a meet record in the 3,000-meter with a time of 10:29.58.
Larson followed that with a first-place finish in the 1,600 with a time of 5:20.22. Chester’s Emmerson Eppard placed 10th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:56.21.
Howard’s Caden Schwader placed ninth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:56.81.
Colman-Egan’s Reese Luze placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.90 seconds. In the boys 400-meter dash, Chester’s Jovi Wolf placed third with a time of 52.58 seconds.
In the 60-meter hurdles, Chester’s Jacy Wolf placed eighth with a time of 10:34 seconds.
Chester’s 1,600 medley team of Jacy Wolf, Serena Larson, Addison Bates and Eppard placed fifth with a time of 4:42.98.
Colman-Egan’s 1,600 medley team of Lanie Mousel, Josie Mousel, Presley Luze and Brynlee Landis placed eighth with a time of 4:44.56.
Colman-Egan’s Daniela Lee placed first with a time of 7.96. Howard’s Melanie Calmus placed eighth with a time of 8.45. On the boys’ side, Colman-Egan’s Christopher Lee placed seventh with a time of 7.28.
Colman-Egan’s 4x200-meter relay team of Daniela Lee, Landis, Josie Mousel and Reese Luze placed second with a time of 1:51.07.
Howard’s 4x200-meter relay team of Ellie Becker, Grace Lewis, Trinity Palmquist and Calmus placed eighth with a time of 1:58.13.
Colman-Egan’s 4x400-meter relay team of Presley Luze, Elaina Rhode, Landis and Reese Luze placed fourth with a time of 4:27.80.
Chester’s Lexi Siemonsma placed ninth in the shot put with a throw of 34-09. Colman-Egan’s Jack Mousel placed third in the high jump with a mark of 5-11.
Colman-Egan’s Josie Mousel placed eighth in the high jump with a mark 4-08.
Colman-Egan’s Jase Mousel placed eighth in the triple jump with a mark of 36-08.
Colman-Egan’s Lanie Mousel placed sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 30-09.