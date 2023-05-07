Dakota State University captured three men’s individual titles in the South Dakota Tune-up on Friday. The Trojans earned two throwing titles by Conner Tordsen and a sprint running title by Riley Greenhoff. Cody Farland was another highlight with the national qualifying time in the 800-meter run.
Tordsen won the hammer throw with the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark of 198 feet, 5 inches. Jacob Joachim was eighth with 163 feet, 7 inches.
Tordsen won the discus with the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark 177 feet, 9 inches. Joachim was seventh with 144 feet, 8 inches, while Haugen was ninth with 133 feet, 6 inches.
Tordsen placed sixth in the shot put, tossing 50 feet. Joachim was 10th with 44 feet, 6 inches.
Joachim placed seventh in the javelin with 43.45 meters. Kaiser was ninth with 135 feet, 9 inches.
Riley Greenhoff hit a career-best time of 10.72 seconds to place fourth in the 100-meter dash. Reindl was 12th in 11.19 seconds.
Greenhoff won the 20-meter dash with a personal-best 21.89 seconds. Reindl was second in 22.53 seconds. Foster was ninth in 22.60 seconds. Cody Farland hit the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying time of 1:52.96 to place third in the 800-meter dash. Evan Slominski was seventh in 1:56.47 and Curtis Johnson was 10th in 1:57.61.
Daniel Green was ninth in the 1500-meter run in 4:13.84. Blake Schmiedt was 13th in 4:21.22.
Tyler Kennedy finished third in the 3000-meter run in 9:6.90 seconds and Martin Bailey was fourth in 9:17.74.
Isaac Jaacks placed eighth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.24 seconds. Caleb Roberts was 12th in 17:48 seconds.
Jaacks placed second in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.62 seconds and Obang Ojulu was third in 58.23 seconds. Bryant Paulsen was sixth with a personal best time of 1:02.01.
Colter Elkin was third in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 9:51.17. Tucker Murtha was 11th in 10:59.14.
Ian Hoverson leaped 41 feet, 10 inches to place fourth in the triple jump. Ingalls was sixth with 41 feet, 6.5 inches.
Hoverson placed seventh in the long jump with 20 feet, 7 inches. Ingalls was 10th with 19 feet, 10.75 inches.
In the 4x400-meter relay, Jaacks, Greigg, Slominski and Krull placed third in 3:31.40. Ojulu, Johnson, Schmiedt and Green finished sixth in 3:36.42.