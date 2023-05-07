Dakota State University captured three men’s individual titles in the South Dakota Tune-up on Friday. The Trojans earned two throwing titles by Conner Tordsen and a sprint running title by Riley Greenhoff. Cody Farland was another highlight with the national qualifying time in the 800-meter run.

Tordsen won the hammer throw with the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark of 198 feet, 5 inches. Jacob Joachim was eighth with 163 feet, 7 inches.