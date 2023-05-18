The Chester Flyers, Colman-Egan Hawks and Howard Tigers all competed at the Region 3B Track and Field Meet in Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Boys 100
In the boys 100-meter dash, Chester’s Jovi Wolf crossed the finish line first with a time of 11.48 seconds. Howard’s Kade Shumaker placed second in 11.72 seconds. Colman-Egan’s Jonny Keyes was eighth in 12.62 seconds.
Girls 100
Colman-Egan’s Daniela Lee won the girls 100 in 12.59 seconds. Howard’s Melanie Calmus placed second in 13.56 seconds. Fellow Tiger Grace Lewis placed third in 13.62 seconds. Chester’s Kaitlyn Swenson placed seventh in 14.21 seconds.
Girls 200
Lee took home first place in the 200 with a time of 26.10 seconds. Calmus was second in 27.85 seconds. Colman-Egan’s Josie Mousel placed third in 28.46 seconds. Lewis was seventh in 28.84 seconds.
Boys 200
In the boys 200, Wolf placed first in 22.76 seconds. Colman-Egan’s Christopher Lee placed second in 23.11 seconds. Shumaker was third in 23.71 seconds. Keyes was eighth in 25.57 seconds.
Boys 400
Wolf won the 400 in 51.26 seconds. Howard’s Kean Hofer was eighth in 1:05.61.
Girls 400
Colman-Egan’s Josie Mousel placed first in 59.52 seconds. Chester’s Addison Bates was third in 1:03.84. Colman-Egan’s Finley Luze was fifth in 1:04.64. Colman-Egan’s Kaylee Voelker was sixth in 1:07.75. Howard’s Kayleigh Schwader placed eighth in 1:14.91.
Girls 800
The Colman-Egan Hawks owned the top of the leaderboard in the 800. Reese Luze was first in 2:23.78, Brynlee Landis second in 2:28.25 and Presley Luze third in 2:41.43.
Boys 800
Chester’s Garret Hansen placed first in 2:15.11. Howard’s Rowan Brok was fourth in 2:34.46. Colman-Egan’s Jacob Thompson was seventh in 2:41.09. Fellow Hawk Sutton Bunde was eighth in 2:43.77.
Boys 1,600
Howard’s Caden Schwader placed first in 4:53.03. Chester’s Daniel Swenson placed fourth in 5:13.53. Colman-Egan’s Zachary Pederson was fifth in 5:44.56.
Girls 1,600
Chester’s Emery Larson placed first in 5:15.40. Colman-Egan’s Izzie Lee was third in 6:26.59. Howard’s Taryn Mentele was fifth in 6:34.21. Fellow Tiger Natalie Martian placed sixth in 6:38.99.
Girls 3,200
Larson placed first in the 3,200 in 11:32.48. Lee placed third in 14:20.54.
Boys 3,200
Schwader placed first in 10:58.72. Fellow Tiger Connor Giedd was third in 11:27.15.
Boys 110-meter hurdles
Chester’s Zachery Moyer placed first in 16.94. Colman-Egan’s Jackson Zwart placed second in17.73. Chester’s Ben Dougan was third in 18.04.
Girls 100-meter hurdles
Colman-Egan’s Elaina Rhode placed first in 17.41 seconds. Chester’s Jacy Wolf placed second in 17.42 seconds. Fellow Flyer Sydnie Shoenrock was third in 18.52 seconds.
Girls 300-meter hurdles
Wolf placed first in 49.70 seconds. Howard’s Trinity Palmquist was second in 51.02 seconds.
Boys 300-meter hurdles
Zwart placed first in 45.71 seconds. Moyer was second in 46.46 seconds. Dougan was third in 49.55 seconds.
Boys 4x100
Colman-Egan’s Jase Mousel, Ben Zwart, Jack Mousel and Christopher Lee placed first in 45.60 seconds.
Girls 4x100
Colman-Egan’s Lanie Mousel, Elaina Rhode, Abby Rhode and Lee placed first in 52.25 seconds.
Girls 4x200
Colman-Egan’s Lanie Mousel, Crystal Silva-Dominguez, Landis and Lee placed first in 1:50.48.
Chester’s Jacy Wolf, Serena Larson, Ramsie Shoenrock and Bates placed third in 1:52.52.
Boys 4x200
Colman-Egan’s Jase Mousel, Ben Zwart, Jack Mousel and Lee placed first in 1:33.23.
Howard’s Shumaker, Calvin Halverson, Colby Claussen and Taiden Hoyer placed first in 1:36.36.
Boys 4x400
Colman-Egan’s Jack Mousel, Lee, Jase Mousel and Ben Zwart placed first in 3:39.63.
Girls 4x400
Colman-Egan’s Finley Luze, Landis, Josie Mousel and Reese Luze placed first in 4:20.60.
Girls 4x800
Colman-Egan’s Presley Luze, Anya Hemmer, Finley Luze and Reese Luze placed first in 10:48.97.
Boys Shot Put
Chester’s JD Prorock placed third with a toss of 43-10. Howard’s Kaden Hofer placed fifth with a mark of 41-08. Chester’s Logan Fods placed seventh with a toss of 36-09.75.
Girls Shot Put
Chester’s Lexis Siemonsma took home first place with a mark of 37-01. Howard’s Rylee Rudebusch was second with a toss of 33-02. Colman-Egan’s Michoen Williamson placed third with a mark of 31-08.25. Fellow Hawk Anna Zwart was fourth with a toss of 31-01.50. Colman-Egan’s Kadance Landis placed sixth with a mark of 30-07.
Girls Discus
Rudebusch placed first with a mark of 118-11. Siemonsma was third with a toss of 109-06. Landis was sixth with a toss of 95-08. Colman-Egan’s Ava Mousel placed eighth with a mark of 79-00.
Boys Discus
Prorock placed sixth with a mark of 109-05. Fods placed seventhwith a mark of 104-09. Colman-Egan’s Carson Voelker placed eighth with a toss of 99-02.
Boys High Jump
Colman-Egan’s Jack Mousel took home first place with a mark of 6-02. Chester’s Max McGreevy placed fifth with a mark of 5-04.
Girls High Jump
Josie Mousel placed second with a leap of 4-08. Fellow Hawks Elaina Rhode and Quinn Meyer tied for third place with marks of 4-06.
Girls Long Jump
Colman-Egan’s Lanie Mousel placed first with a leap of 15-03.25. Calmus placed second with a mark of 14-09.25. Brynlee Landis placed third with a mark of 14-05.50.
Boys Triple Jump
Colman-Egan’s Jase Mousel placed first with a mark of 40-03.50. Dougan was second with a leap of 39-00. Jackson Zwart placed third with a mark of 37-00.
Girls Triple Jump
Lanie Mousel placed first with a mark of 32-00. Chester’s Gracie Mersch placed second with a leap of 29-03.