featured Hawks compete at Quarrier Invite By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email COLMAN-EGAN'S Josie Mousel competes in the high jump in the Quarrier Invitational at Dell Rapids. Photo by Brennen Rupp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Colman-Egan Hawks competed in the Quarrier Invitational at Dell Rapids on Monday.Christopher Lee took home first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.17 seconds. Lee crossed the finish line first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.67 seconds.The 4x200 relay team of Logan Voelker, Jase Mousel, Easton Williamson and Lee placed first with a time of 1:33.30.Reese Luze took home first place in the 800 with a time of 2:16.93. Brynlee Landis placed second with a time of 2:28.05. Presley Luze placed fourth with a time of 2:38.20.Jack Mousel won the high jump with a mark of 6-02.Josie Mousel placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.27 seconds. Mousel placed second in the high jump with a mark of 4-10. Quinn Meyer placed sixth in the high jump with a mark of 4-06.Elaina Rhode placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.37 seconds. Jackson Zwart placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.10 seconds.The 4x200 relay team of Lanie Mousel, Elaina Rhode, Brynlee Landis and Daniela Lee placed second with a time of 1:50.63.The 4x100 relay team of Lanie Mousel, Abby Rhode, Finley Luze and Lee placed second with a time of 52.07.The 4x100 relay team of Lee, Ben Zwart, Voelker and Williamson placed third with a time of 45.31.Presley Luze placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:05.99. Crystal Silva-Dominguez placed sixth with a time of 1:06.24.Jackson Zwart placed seventhin the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.30 seconds. Zwart placed sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 36-03.25. Jase Mousel placed eighth with a leap of 35-04.50.Logan Voelker placed second in the javelin with a toss of 140-06.Lanie Mousel placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 32-00.Kadance Landis placed seventh in the shot put with a toss of 31-06.The Hawks will be back in action on Thursday at Elkton. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self Bender and Green Colman-Egan relay teams set meet records at Howard Wood Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges LAIC enlists Child Care Biz Amerigroup Financial: care with a personal touch Bickett sentenced for grand theft SBS CyberSecurity looks to the future with new ownership Legion posts seek Boys and Girls State applicants MRHS to celebrate quality care during National Hospital Week Follow us Facebook Twitter