CE

COLMAN-EGAN'S Josie Mousel competes in the high jump in the Quarrier Invitational at Dell Rapids. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Colman-Egan Hawks competed in the Quarrier Invitational at Dell Rapids on Monday.

Christopher Lee took home first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.17 seconds. Lee crossed the finish line first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.67 seconds.