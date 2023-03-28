Dakota State University’s Trojans claimed two individual titles, including a school record and NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark, in the NCAA Division II outdoor track & field season opening weekend at Wayne State Memorial Track.
Conner Tordsen, who made the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark in the hammer throw Friday, set a school record in the discus throw with 178 feet, 8 inches to place first. Tordsen notched his second NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark for the national meet in late May in Marion, Ind.
Zachary Haugen was 11th in the discus throw with 146 feet, 9 inches. Jacob Joachim had a personal record toss of 145 feet, 4 inches to finish 12th. Jackson Zastera posted a personal best discus throw toss of 130 feet, 2 inches.
Tordsen was seventh in the shot put with 49 feet, 9.75 inches. Joachim hit 42 feet, 2 inches, while Johansen hit 39 feet, 3.75 inches.
Riley Greenhoff had the top time in the 100-meter dash for the Trojans, clocking 10.86 seconds. Trey Reindl had a time of 11.09 seconds to finish 10th.
Greenhoff led DSU with a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 22.34 seconds. Reindl was fourth in 22.59 seconds and Treshawn Roberts 15th in 23.64 seconds.
Six DSU jumpers competed in the long jump, led by Ben Hoverson with a seventh-place finish 21 feet, 4.75 inches. Nathan Ingalls hit 19 feet, 8 inches, Marshall 17 feet, 11.75 inches, Caleb Roberts and Cade Gortmaker both 17 feet, 11 inches and Mikal Bennett 16 feet, 7.75 inches.
Ingalls was third in the triple jump with 40 feet, 9.75 inches. Kaleb Scott was third in the high jump with 6 feet, 2.75 inches.
Bennett cleared 10 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to place fourth.
Daniel Green was second in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 10:23.10.
Obang Ojulu paced DSU with a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.67 seconds. Isaac Jaacks added a time of 1:00.22 to finish ninth.
Jaacks led the Trojans with an eighth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.93 seconds. Ojulu added a time of 16.48 seconds to finish 14th, followed by T. Roberts in 15th in 16.52 seconds.
Two DSU runners produced personal best times in the 5000-meter run. Colter Elkin was ninth in 15:47.92. Martin Bailey was 12th in 15:57.98.
Tyler Kennedy was 12th in 4:19.91 seconds in the 1500-meter run. Dylan Hilger was 17th in 4:22.73.
Evan Slominski was 10th in the 400-meter dash in 52.72.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Greenhoff, Krull, Larson and Reindl was third in 3:33.50. The team of Greigg, Green, Gortmaker,and Schmiedt finished 11th in 3:48.15.