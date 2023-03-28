DSU Trojans

Dakota State University’s Trojans claimed two individual titles, including a school record and NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark, in the NCAA Division II outdoor track & field season opening weekend at Wayne State Memorial Track.

Conner Tordsen, who made the NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark in the hammer throw Friday, set a school record in the discus throw with 178 feet, 8 inches to place first. Tordsen notched his second NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying mark for the national meet in late May in Marion, Ind.