Two area race tracks dropped the green flag over the weekend with several area drivers in the infield vying for the checkered flag.
Huset’s Speedway opened on Sunday while I-90 Speedway near Hartford started the season on Saturday night.
HUSET’S
Madison’s veteran Late Model Street Stock driver Matt Steuerwald won the Nordstrom’s Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Earlier, Steuerwald placed fourth in his heat race.
Wentworth’s Ron Howe did not finish either the A-Feature or his heat race.
Heat race winners were Zach Olivier of Sioux Falls and Tim Dann of Hartford.
Three area drivers competed in the Wyffel Hybrids Racesaver Sprint class. Nick and Nate Barger along with Dillon Bickett, all of Madison, were in the field. Nick Barger placed fifth in the A-Feature and finished third in his heat race. Winning the A-Feature was Brandon Bosma of Rock Rapids, Iowa.
Nate Barger placed 13th in the A-Feature. Earlier, he placed third in the B-Feature and sixth in his heat race. Winning the B-Feature was Lee Goos, Jr. of Hartford.
Bickett was ninth in the B-Feature and seventh in his heat race.
Winning heat races were Tim Rustad, Pipestone, Minn.; Monty Ferriera, Lincoln, Neb.; Jesse Linberg, Sioux Falls; and Trevor Serbus, Olivia, Minn.
Cody Hansen of Nunda and Chuck McGillivray of Madison competed in the 410 Outlaw Sprint class. Hansen placed 16th in the A-Feature while McGillivray did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Parker Price-Miller of Kokomo, Ind.
Hansen finished eighth in his heat race and McGillivray placed ninth in his heat race. Winning heat races were J.J. Hickle, Quileene, Wash.; Booke Tatnell, San Souci, NSW; and Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks, N.D.
I-90 SPEEDWAY
Three drivers competed in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class at I-90 Speedway on Saturday with second-year driver Bickett placing ninth in the A-Feature. He placed third in the B-Feature earlier in the night.
Neither Nick nor Nate Barger finished the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Lindberg. Koby Wiekmeister of Armour won the B-Feature.
Both Nick and Nate Barger placed fourth in their heat races while Bickett finished seventh in his heat race. Winning heat races were Casey Abbas, Lennox; Dusty Ballenger, Harrisburg; Jared Jansen, Parker; and Ferriera.
Howe finished 10th in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature; Chester’s Brett Martin did not finish. Winning the A-Feature was Colby Klassen of Little Rock, Iowa.
Martin was fifth in his heat race while Howe did not finish his heat race. Winning heat races were Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls; Olivier; and Dan Jansen, Humboldt.
Rutland’s Tucker Powell finished fifth in the USRA B-Modified B-Feature. Curt Ottoson and Doug Wallis, both of Madison, did not finish the race. Winning the B-Feature was Tanner James of Mt. Vernon.
Powell was sixth in his heat race while Ottoson and Wallis did not finish their heat races. Winning heat races were Aaron DeThury, Sioux Falls; Jonah Abrahamson, Mitchell; John Ross, Mankota, Minn.; and Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls.