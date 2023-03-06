Moe

DAKOTA STATE women's head basketball coach David Moe talks to his team during a timeout. Moe was named the NSAA Head Coach of the Year for a fourth straight season. 

 Submitted photo

Since Jan. 22, 2020, the Dakota State University Trojans have amassed a record of 90-20 and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament the past three seasons. It’s no wonder that DSU women’s basketball head coach David Moe was recently named the NSAA Coach of the Year for a fourth straight season.

That string of success started when Moe led the Trojans to a 17-14 record. It marked the first time since 2007-08.