Since Jan. 22, 2020, the Dakota State University Trojans have amassed a record of 90-20 and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament the past three seasons. It’s no wonder that DSU women’s basketball head coach David Moe was recently named the NSAA Coach of the Year for a fourth straight season.
That string of success started when Moe led the Trojans to a 17-14 record. It marked the first time since 2007-08.
The Trojans built off that success the following season, winning a record 27 games along with the NSAA regular-season title and conference championship. The Trojans also qualified for the NAIA National Tournament that season.
The next season, DSU won 27 games and again won the NSAA regular-season title and conference championship. For a second straight year, the Trojans qualified for the national tournament.
This past season, DSU won 25 games and won the NSAA regular-season title before falling to Mayville State in the NSAA championship.
What makes Coach Moe successful? DSU senior Elsie Aslesen said that he’s always willing to try new things.
“He is always trying new things,” Aslesen said. “We have five or six different press looks that we put in. He just does a great job of having different looks and options that we can go to during the game. Our offense is guard and hard to scout for because there are so many of us that can make plays and make things happen. Coach Moe does a great job of integrating that all into one system. He has our whole team prepared.”
Caitlin Dyer, a freshman from Australiawho recently was named the NSAA Freshman of the Year, said that Coach Moe cares about his players. That’s what makes him special.
“Coach Moe has been an incredible coach from the day he contacted me to come to Dakota State,” Dyer said. “As I said before, he was one of the main reasons I chose Dakota State — because of the way he presented the program and the core values they hold. Family is a very big deal to me, and the way Coach Moe has made Dakota State feel like a home away from home has made a huge impact on my life. He truly thinks the world of our team and never fails to tell us how proud he is of what we have achieved and the efforts we put in daily to become the team we are.”
The Trojans are set to tip off the National Tournament on Tuesday in Wichita against Morningside. The past two seasons, the Trojans have gone 3-2 in the NAIA National Tournament. Their matchup against Morningside is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.