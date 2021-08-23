Madison’s Anna Oetzmann placed third at No. 6 singles while Savanah Shipley picked up a pair of wins at No. 2 singles during the Madison Tennis Invitational Tournament held over the weekend at the Madison High School Courts.
Oetzmann picked up an 8-4 win over Aberdeen Roncalli’s Anna Mitzel in the opening match. Rapid City Christian’s Alisson Hill topped Oetzmann 8-3 in the second match.
During Friday’s action, there was a 3 1/2-hour rain delay and St. Thomas More decided to head home. Oetzmann was to play a St. Thomas More player in the third- and fourth-place match.
Shipley dropped her first match to Huron’s Elizabeth Heinen 8-5. Shipley bounced back to win her last two matches. She beat Aberdeen Roncalli’s Maria Barnett in a tiebreaker 8-8 (7-5) and then downed Vermillion’s Annika Barnett 8-6.
Christian Rowe picked up a win at No. 5 singles; she beat Lennox’s Brooklyn Buehner 8-4 in her last match of the day.
The doubles portion of the tournament was held on Saturday and the Madison’s No. 1 team of Shipley and Evelyn Graham picked up a pair of wins.
They opened the tournament with an 8-2 win over Lennox’s Ally Hanlon and B. Buehner. Aberdeen Roncalli’s team downed Shipley/Graham 8-6. Shipley/Graham then picked up an 8-4 win over Sioux Falls Christian.
Madison will host Milbank in a dual meet on Tuesday at the MHS Courts starting at 4 p.m.
Individual results
Singles
1. Hallie Haskell (ABR) over Callie Bonds (M, 8-1; AnneClaire Rubish (H) over Bonds (M) 8-0; Elsa Johnson (SFC) over Bonds (M) 8-0.
2. Elizabeth Heinen (H) over Savanah Shipley (M) 8-5; Shipley (M) over Maria Barnett (ABR) 8-8 (7-5); Shipley (M) over Annika Barnett (V) 8-6.
3. Madison Johnson (L) over Bailey Gonyo (M), 8-0; Abby Hanson (V) over Gonyo (M), 8-2; Emily Westenberg (SFC) over Gonyo (M), 8-3.
4. Katelyn Denholm (STM) over Delliah Maxwell (M) 8-0; Lizzy Buehner (L) over Maxwell (M) 8-6; Raley Haskell (ABR) over Maxell (M) 8-5.
5. Mya Halverson (V) over Christian Rowe (M) 8-0; Katherine Kretchman (ABR) over Rowe (M) 8-1; Rowe (M) over Brooklyn Buehner (L) 8-4.
6. Anna Oetzmann (M) over Anna Mitzel (ABR) 8-4; Alisson Hill (RCC) over Oetzmann (M) 8-3; Oetzmann (M) bye.