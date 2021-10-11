Some local fans expected a close game on Friday night between the Madison Bulldogs and the Dell Rapids Quarriers. Madison scored three touchdowns in the first quarter of the game to put away that idea for good.
The Bulldogs beat Dell Rapids 35-7 Friday night on a perfect football night at Trojan Field. The Quarriers were never in the game and only scored a late touchdown to avoid a shutout.
Madison’s defense was stellar, holding the Dell Rapids offense to just eight first downs the entire game and intercepting three passes. Had the Quarriers not scored late in the game, the Bulldogs would have had their fourth shutout in seven games.
The Madison offense was equal to the task as well, delivering 315 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. Senior quarterback Nate Ricke ran for two touchdowns and threw two others, including a 25-yarder to Dillon Bickett and a 42-yarder to Mike Peters.
Ricke finished the game with 65 yards on 10 carries. Running back Bruce Galde had 37 yards on 13 carries, including a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Ricke had 10 passing completions for 146 yards.
Dell Rapids’ Jade Anstine led the Quarriers in rushing with only one carry, a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Landon Ruesink had 34 yards on 11 carries, and Landon VonHoltum added 18 yards on seven rushes. Quarterback Austin Henry had five passing completions for 55 yards for Dell Rapids.
Madison is the only undefeated team in Class 11A and leads the class in the PowerPoint rankings. Canton and Vermillion are in second and third place, respectively. In a crazy example of parity, the next six teams in Class 11A all have 4-3 records.
The Bulldogs will travel to Hartford on Thursday to take on one of those teams, the West Central Trojans. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.