ANTHONY DREALAN will be inducted into the Dakota State University Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

Anthony Drealan started his career at Dakota State University as a cross country and mid-distance runner in the late 2000’s. From Fulda, Minn., he is now a head coach at DSU, where he has built up the cross country and track and field programs.

He will be joining six other individuals as well as the 2009 Dakota State University nen’s cross country Dakota Athletic Conference championship team in the 27th annual Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.