Anthony Drealan started his career at Dakota State University as a cross country and mid-distance runner in the late 2000’s. From Fulda, Minn., he is now a head coach at DSU, where he has built up the cross country and track and field programs.
He will be joining six other individuals as well as the 2009 Dakota State University nen’s cross country Dakota Athletic Conference championship team in the 27th annual Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
The social starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:15 p.m. The ceremony at 7 p.m. is open to the public.
Drealan came to DSU in 2006 and excelled in his running career. He finished 21st in the Dakota Athletic Conference cross country meet in his sophomore year in 2007 with a time of 27:1.42. He helped the Trojans to their highest place finish since the conference’s inception in 2000.
Drealan qualified for the NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships the following year. He finished sixth with a time of 27:46.94 and earned his firstAll-Conference distinction.
After coming off a frustrating junior year recovering from mono, he had an outstanding summer training and returned in his senior season as one of the DSU’s top cross country runners.
DSU won its first and only DAC men’s cross country title in 2009, when Drealan finished third in 27:41.91.
He was voted the league’s Most Outstanding Senior Runner and collected his second All-Conference honor.
He placed 25th at the NAIA national meet in Vancouver, Wash., in 25:46 and earned his first NAIA All-America distinction.
Drealan was also named the 2009 NAIA Cross Country Champions of Character award winner.
Drealan also excelled in track and field where he collected numerous All-Conference accolades and qualified for the NAIA national meet. He qualified for NAIA marathon in 2007.
His first DAC All-Conference outdoor honor came in 2008 when he won the 1500-meter run. He earned All-Conference awards during the 2010 indoor meet in the 3000 meters and in the 5000-meter run. He qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in the 3000-meter steeplechase in 9:26.46 in the prelims (14th place) and 9:38.32 in the finals (13th place).
In the 2011 outdoor season, Drealan was voted the DAC Most Valuable Senior and received All-Conference honors. He won the 5000-meter run in 15:35.33 and was second in the 1500-meter run in 4:03.96.
At the 2011 NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in Marion, Ind., he ran in the 10,000-meter run.
Drealan graduated in 2011 with a degree in business education.
He was named head cross country and track & field coach in 2014-15, succeeding Buzz Stevenson.
During his coaching, the men’s cross country team won six North Star Athletic Association titles. He guided the women’s cross country team to its first conference title since 1997.
Drealan guided the men’s indoor track & field team to four conference titles over the past five seasons. The Trojans earned their fourth straight men’s outdoor track & field conference title.
Drealan’s athletes have earned one individual national championship, four individual national runner-up placings, 27 NAIA Track & Field All-American honors, 285 North Star Track & Field All-Conference honors, 31 NSAA Cross-Country All-Conference awards, and have broken 62 track & field school records.
Drealan has been named the NSAA Men’s Cross Country Coach of the Year five times, NSAA Men’s Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year four times and NSAA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year four times.
He and his wife Samantha (Warnke), former DSU runner, live in Madison with their three sons, Westin, Harrison and Finley.