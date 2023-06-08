The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2023 Softball All-America teams as selected by the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee.
Dakota State University made history with its first NAIA Softball All-America honorable mention, sophomore Michelle Evdos.
Evdos, a 5-foot-3 catcher/utility player, is a two-time North Star Athletic Association Softball All-Conference First Team selection and a two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association/NAIA All-Region First Team honoree.
She led the NSAA with a batting average of .457 (64-of-140 at the plate). She produced a slugging percentage of .829 with 20 doubles, eight home runs (tied for third most in the league) and four triples. She drove in 44 runs and registered 23 walks. She recorded an on-base percentage of .530.
Evdos broke the single-season record of 116 total bases in 2023. She produced the second-best single-season slugging percentage, walks and RBIs.
Evdos tied for third most doubles (20) in the school record book and third most home runs in a single season. She registered the fifth best single-season batting average. She collected the fourth most runs scored in a single season and tied for fifth most single-season hits.
Evdos currently holds the all-time school record of .460 batting average. She is tied for third all-time in walks with 41. She is sixth all-time with 40 doubles and 12 home runs. She accumulated 87 RBIs after this season, which is eighth all-time.