Michelle Evdos

DAKOTA STATE'S Michelle Evdos was named to the NAIA All-American honorable mention team. 

 Submitted photo

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2023 Softball All-America teams as selected by the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee.

Dakota State University made history with its first NAIA Softball All-America honorable mention, sophomore Michelle Evdos.