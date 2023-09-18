Alcester-Hudson jumped out to a 16-0 lead against the Chester Flyers on Friday evening. That fast start helped the Cubs defeat the Flyers 34-20.
With the Flyers trailing 16-0, Layke Wold and Jovi Wolf connected for a 15-yard passing touchdown to cut the lead to 16-6.
The Chester duo connected again for a 9-yard passing touchdown to open the scoring in the second quarter to trim the lead to 16-12.
With the Flyers trailing 28-12 in the third quarter, Will Seeley scored on a 3-yard passing touchdown from Wold. Wold converted the two-point attempt to cut the lead to 28-20.
Wold finished the game with 175 passing yards and three touchdowns. Wolf caught six passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Seeley finished the game with four receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown.
Seeley recorded nine tackles, including three tackles for loss. Wolf recorded six tackles. Garret Hansen recorded six tackles and two sacks.
With the loss the Flyers are 3-2 overall. They’ll be back home on Friday when they host Viborg-Hurley.
Estelline/Hendricks 14, Colman-Egan 6
The Colman-Egan Hawks fell to Estelline/Hendricks 14-6 on Friday evening in Colman. With the loss the Hawks are now 0-4 overall.
Jack Mousel passed for 172 yards and one touchdown.
The Hawks will look to pick up their first win of the season on Friday when they hit the road to take on Wolsey-Wessington.
Parkston 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders could not slow down Parkston on Friday evening. The short-handed Raiders fell to Parkston 58-0.
“We dressed 13 players for Friday's game,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “The boys played with pride and heart, and we are proud of them for that. Parkston is a great opponent and they played us with a ton of class.”
The Raiders will be back in action on Friday when they host Dell Rapids St. Mary. The Cardinals are 3-2 overall.
“We play one of the toughest schedules nine-man football has to offer,” DeRungs said. “Three of the four teams we have played are ranked and that will not change next week as we get ready to play St. Mary. That said, we will look to keep working and show improvement each week.”
Howard 45, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 18
The Howard Tigers picked up their third straight win on Friday with a 45-18 victory against Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy.
The duo of Taiden Hoyer and Luke Koepsell connected for a pair of first quarter touchdowns to help the Tigers jump out to a 13-0 lead. That fast start helped the Tigers run away from the Phoenix.
“We had a great week of practice, and it showed,” Howard head coach Pat Ruml said. “Our offense really executed well, and our defense kept their big plays to a minimum, controlling their best players. Taiden Hoyer really got us going with our passing game and then our running game took over as the game went on. We really wore them down with the physical play from our offensive line.”
Hoyer finished the game with 121 passing yards. He also rushed for 123 yards on eight carries. Jackson Remmers rushed for 103 yards.
Remmers recorded a team-leading 10 tackles. Hoyer and Koepsell both recorded nine tackles.
With the win the Tigers improved to 4-1 overall. They’ll look to pick up their fourth-straight win on Friday when they hit the road to take on Irene-Wakonda.
“Everything seems to be clicking right now with our guys,” Ruml said. “We just need to keep getting better at the little things each week.”