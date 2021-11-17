ABERDEEN – Dakota State University and Presentation faced weather challenges with sleet early in the game and windy conditions in the North Star Athletic Association regular-season finale Saturday. The Trojans jumped to a 14-0 lead and held off the Saints 16-14 to secure their first winning season since 2017.
DSU finished the season with an overall record of 6-4 and tied for third place in the NSAA with a 5-3 record.
Both teams were forced to punt on their first possession. DSU’s Marcus Vanden Bosch intercepted Hunter Giffrow’s pass and returned it 15 yards. Jack Anderson rushed for a 1-yard touchdown on the next play and Caleb Nielsen made the extra-point kick to put DSU up 7-0.
Zach Brooks tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Cooper McDermott. Nielsen’s extra-point kick was good and DSU led 14-0.
In the second quarter, Tristan Lewis intercepted Trojan Brooks’ pass and returned it for 41 yards to DSU’s 1 yard line. Breken Green had a 1-yard touchdown run on the next play as PC trailed 14-7.
Facing third-and-6 on PC’s 39 yard line, Giffrow was sacked by DSU’s Mahdi Benalshaikh for a 21-yard loss.
The Trojans extended their lead to 16-7 after a safety after a bad snap by the Saints’ punting team. PC recorded a negative 35 yards on the first drive of the second half.
A school record was set late midway through the third quarter by DSU’s Noah Guse, who caught his eighth interception of the season. Guse also accumulated 19 interceptions during his career.
DSU led 16-7 after the third quarter, despite being unable to convert a fourth-down situation.
PC recorded 14 plays for 75 yards in the fourth quarter. Giffrow threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Green. Ferreira’s extra-point kick was good as the Saints were down 16-14. Ferreira missed a 55-yard field goal, securing the victory for DSU.
Brooks was 15-of-27 for 135 passing yards with a touchdown for DSU. Cole Sylliaasen caught six passes for 62 yards. McDermott added three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. Michael Hybertson had a 21-yard reception.
Brenner Furlong rushed 11 times for 30 yards for DSU. Anderson had seven rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Holland rushed three times for 11 yards.
Nielsen recorded eight punts for 322 total yards.
Benalshaikh tallied six tackles and a quarterback sack of 21 yards loss for the Trojans. He also recorded a forced fumble. Blake Duran added six tackles.
Vanden Bosch and Conner Tordsen each tallied five tackles. Vanden Bosch and Guse each recorded an interception. Guse finished the game with four solo tackles.
Ed Fritzler had a sack for 11 yards loss.
Saturday’s game was the final collegiate football game for DSU seniors: student assistant coach Cameron Belden, Braedon Wallenstein, Caleb Nielsen, Nico Feroni, Conner Tordsen, Alexander Maxey, Brenner Furlong, Jason Sakamoto, Marcus Vanden Bosch and Edward Fritzler.