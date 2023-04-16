featured Prep Sports Roundup: Tigers compete at Yankton Golf Meet By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Apr 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HOWARD'S Luke Koepsell putts for birdie on hole 18 in Yankton on Thursday. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Howard Tigers were one of 18 teams that competed in the golf meet at Yankton on Thursday. The Howard girls placed fifth overall with a score of 306; the boys placed eighth with a score of 270.“It was very windy and a long day,” Howard golf coach Alan Wiese said. “It was nice to be outside playing golf on real grass and with real golf balls.”Trinity Palmquist shot a 96 for the Tigers and placed 11th. Luke Koepsell shot an 88 to place 15th.The Tigers will be back on the links on Friday when they compete at the Chester Invitational at The Lakes Golf Course.Track and FieldThe Madison Bulldogs were one of seven teams competing in the Lennox Invitational on Thursday.Audrey Nelson took home first place in the high jump for the Bulldogs with a mark of 5-02.Lydia Nelson took home second place in the triple jump with a mark of 34-00.Maycee Theede won the long jump with a mark of 15-08.Ben Brooks placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 39-10.Parker Johnson took home second place in the shot put with a throw of 46-04.Jackson Lembcke placed third in the discus with a toss of 118-00.The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Brookings. The meet is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.Chester Track & FieldThe Chester Flyers co-hosted a track and field meet in Baltic on Thursday. The Flyers had four individuals take first place in their respective events.Emery Larson placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.2. Larson crossed the finish line first in the 800 with a time of 2:25.56.Lexi Siemonsma placed first in the discus with a throw of 95-07. Kennedy Foster placed third with a throw of 88-09. Siemonsma took home second place in the shot put with a throw of 34-09.50.Jacy Wolf crossed the finish line first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.7 seconds. Wolf placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.2 seconds.Emmerson Eppard placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 6:16.7.The 4x100 relay team of Sydnie Shoenrock, Ramie Shoenrock and Jacy Wolf placed third with a time of 55.10.The 4x400 relay team of Addison Bates, Eppard, Wolf and Larson placed third with a time of 4:32.Jovi Wolf placed first in the 100 and 200. Wolf finished with a time of 11.0 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 23.2 seconds in the 200. Wolf placed second in the 400 with a time of 52.4 seconds.Garrett Hansen placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:17.3.Daniel Swenson placed second in the 3,200 with a time of 11:57.9.Ben Dougan placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 36-07.50.Zach Moyer placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.9.The Flyers will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Beresford. The meet is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Prep Sports Roundup: Tigers compete at Yankton Golf Meet Bulldogs drop season opener against Dell Rapids Classic Corner owners buy old Taco John's building DSU team headed to national cyber defense competition Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Tim Reisch Local educators react to proposed social studies standards DSU’s showing of ‘Big Chief, Black Hawk’ offers personal glimpse into a unique culture County town hall draws full house Bethel to ‘Raise the Roof’ at annual dinner Follow us Facebook Twitter