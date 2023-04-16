Howard

HOWARD'S Luke Koepsell putts for birdie on hole 18 in Yankton on Thursday. 

 Submitted photo

The Howard Tigers were one of 18 teams that competed in the golf meet at Yankton on Thursday. The Howard girls placed fifth overall with a score of 306; the boys placed eighth with a score of 270.

“It was very windy and a long day,” Howard golf coach Alan Wiese said. “It was nice to be outside playing golf on real grass and with real golf balls.”