DSU basketball

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the teams and bracket for the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Round. The 64-team bracket will begin with the first and second rounds at host sites across the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dakota State University made its third consecutive trip to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament as an at-large invitation with an overall record of 25-6. The Trojans won their third straight North Star Athletic Association regular-season title, the first time since the 2006-08 seasons that DSU had won three straight conference titles.