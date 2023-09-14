After opening the season with a pair of home victories, the top-ranked South Dakota State football team heads out on the road for the first time in 2023, traveling to Minneapolis for a neutral-site matchup against Drake.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. Television coverage on Midco Sports begins at 2 p.m., with the game also streamed on ESPN+.
The Jackrabbits bring a 16-game winning streak into their final non-conference matchup of the regular season. SDSU improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 20-16, come-from-behind victory over third-ranked Montana State before a capacity Beef Bowl crowd on Sept. 9.
Drake, meanwhile, is in search of its first win of the season after dropping a 27-24 overtime decision to defending NAIA national champion Northwestern (Iowa) last weekend. The Bulldogs faced another ranked Missouri Valley Football Conference opponent, North Dakota, in their season opener, falling 55-7 in Grand Forks.
The series: Saturday's game marks the 14th overall meeting and fourth time in seven seasons that SDSU and Drake have met on the gridiron.
Drake holds an 8-5 advantage in the series which dates back to 1945, but the Jackrabbits have won the last four matchups, starting with a 20-3 SDSU road victory in 1983.
The series was dormant for 33 years, resuming when the two squads played the inaugural game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Sept. 10, 2016. SDSU recorded a 56-28 victory on its new home field and went on to post two more home victories over the Bulldogs in 2017 (51-10) and 2019 (38-10).
In the most recent meeting, Pierre Strong Jr.'s 49-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter gave the Jackrabbits an early 10-0 lead and Cade Johnson added two touchdown receptions in the third quarter as SDSU pulled away. The Jackrabbits out-rushed Drake, 369-57, for the game.
Target Field: The SDSU-Drake matchup will mark the third college football game to be played at Target Field since the ballpark opened in 2010.