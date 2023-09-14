SDSU

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE prepares for their matchup against Western Oregon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. 

 Photo by Dave Eggen

After opening the season with a pair of home victories, the top-ranked South Dakota State football team heads out on the road for the first time in 2023, traveling to Minneapolis for a neutral-site matchup against Drake.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins. Television coverage on Midco Sports begins at 2 p.m., with the game also streamed on ESPN+.