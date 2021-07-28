Madison Black reaches championship game

Three teams remain alive to claim the championship in the Region 2A VFW 16U baseball tournament with the Madison Black sitting in the driver's seat as the only unbeaten team.
Madison Black rolled into the championship game with a 13-1, five-inning win over the Madison White on Tuesday in Dell Rapids.
Madison White got on the board when Jack Olson stole home in the top of the first inning, but that was the only run that Madison White would score.
Jared Kennington led the offensive attack for Madison Black with three hits and three RBIs. Mason Kennington, Joe Gors and Kadyn Gehrels all had multiple-hit games. Gors had a double.
Jovi Wolf and Lucas Johnson each had a double for the winners. Wolf also had two RBIs.
Johnson gave up one run on five hits to get the complete-game win.
Hayden Kane suffered the loss as he worked three innings and struck out three batters. Carson Schneider worked one inning for Madison White.
Madison Black will move into the championship at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Dell Rapids.
In the 5 p.m. game on Wednesday, Madison White will battle Volga.
Both Madison teams have qualified for the 16U State A Tournament that will be held in Madison next month.