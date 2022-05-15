The resilience of the human spirit was evident on Saturday as the 23 graduates of Chester High School gathered with family and friends for commencement exercises. They brought with them laughter, tears and a well of memories and lessons from which to draw as they move into the future.
Following the processional, Superintendent Heath Larson reminded those in attendance of the storm which swept through the region on Thursday evening, causing widespread damage, and asked the audience to express their appreciation for first responders and for the employees of local power companies which have worked diligently since the storm to restore power to the area.
“We’re truly blessed to be in the gym and fully operational,” Larson said.
After being recognized as class salutatorian, Chase McDonald brought laughter to the crowd with his remarks that touched on memories and lessons learned which members of the Class of 2022 will be able to carry with them. He spoke of senioritis and final goodbyes.
“Last of all, I wish you happiness Class of ‘22. We made it,” McDonald said in conclusion.
Valedictorian Ryan Benson also elicited laughter with his remarks.
“Let’s be honest,” he said, as he began his address. “No one in this room thought we’d get this far.”
Benson went on to note how much the class had accomplished – the championships they’d won, the fine arts honors they’d brought home. He expressed appreciation to the coaches who led them as they strove to succeed.
He expressed appreciation for the teachers who helped them because “we didn’t like to get stuff done in class,” noting they needed to be nudged to fulfill assignments. Benson also acknowledged the community members who consistently showed up to support them.
“After high school, when all is said and done, these kids who I have spent my school years with are an amazing bunch,” he said in conclusion.
Principal Julie Eppard was recognized with the Friend of Education award. Connor Bates, who made the presentation, described her as “the hottest mom.” Before beginning the presentation, however, he reported he didn’t write the script for the presentation.
More seriously, he said she was “an individual who kept us on track and was the person with the answer to everything.” Eppard was also the first one to step up “whenever anything needed to be done.”
Following a presentation of flowers and a class video, diplomas were awarded to the class. Their class flower was the carnation. Their class colors were red, white and black.
The class motto for the Chester High School Class of 2022 was “We’ll keep one foot in the past as we take our next step into the future.”