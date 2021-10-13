John Habeger

John Bernard Habeger, 80, of Madison passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, with his family by his side.
John was born July 30th, 1941 in Oxnard, California to Bernard and Coletta (Cunningham) Habeger. They later moved to Ramona, SD where he attended West Badus School. He attended Beadle High before finishing school in Ramona.
John married the love of his life, Pauline Schnell, on November 9, 1963. From this marriage he was blessed with 4 children. To support his family, he worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone until leaving to work on the farm. After selling the farm, he continued his love for farming and agriculture by working at Terra (Farmers Ag Center) until retirement.
Grateful for his life are his loving wife, Polly; his four children, Gary (Rhonda) of Madison, Mary (Darren) Ebel of Belle Plaine, MN, Becky (Dan) Luke of Sioux Falls, and Nancy of Madison; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Aaron), Sara, Ryan, Katie (Jacob), TJ (Cat), Jeni, Alex (Rachel), Elizabeth and Brandi; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Mary (Clint) Tolley; brothers Bill (Alice), Bob (Vic) and Ray (Sue); and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Coletta; brothers Jerry and Jim; sister Peggy; and great-grandson Ernie.
The family will be present Friday, October 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Kinzley Funeral Home with a prayer service to follow. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church Saturday, October 16, at 10 a.m. A reception meal at the church will follow, as well as burial at St. Ann’s Cemetery.
The family would also like to express their gratitude to Avera Hospice, especially Nurses Mary (#2) and Jessie and aide Roxy. In lieu of flowers, John asks for memorials to be donated to Avera Hospice.