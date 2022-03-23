Neal Lof

Neal Ellsworth Lof, 88, died on Feb. 26, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born in Lake Preston, S.D., to Gus and Esther (Johnson) Lof.

Survivors include his daughter Melanie (David) Mayfield; son Mark (Mims) Lof; stepdaughter, Julie (Bill) Gowen; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Roy, sister Alice and wife Joyce.

Viewing will be Sun., March 27, from 12-4 p.m. at Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel, San Antonio. Private burial is Mon., March 28, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Neal Lof as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.