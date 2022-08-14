D’Ette Beck

D’Ette G. Beck, 85, of Canova, passed away on August 10, 2022 at Madison Regional Health System in Madison, SD.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, August 15 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Salem. Burial will take place at the Winfred Cemetery at 1 pm.
D’Ette G. Gunderson was born March 13, 1937 to Glen and Della (Drost) Gunderson near Salem, SD. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School. D’Ette married Franklin Delano Beck on July 10, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem.
The couple first lived in the Salem area and had five children there. The family then moved to Arizona in 1962 and had one more child. In 1967, they moved to California. D’Ette and Frank eventually retired in 1995, moving back to Canova, SD.
D’Ette loved entertaining and cooking for friends and family. She especially enjoyed coffee and time with her beloved friends and also her special friends who have passed away. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Salem.
D’Ette is survived by: her children, Mary Ann Beck, Cathleen Marie (Oliver) Meyer-Schumaker, (Dennis Wills), Johnny Delano Beck, Lori Ann (Shirley) Tyler and Lynn D’Ette (Stephen) Beck-Denczek; grandchildren, Erin, Natasha, Clinton, Clifford, and Harry; eight wonderful great-grandchildren; brothers, Glen “Corky” (Mollie) Gunderson and Allan (Cathy) Gunderson; and many more nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Gwendolyn Joan Delger, husband Franklin Delano Beck, and son Mickey Allen Beck.