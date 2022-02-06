Betty Rist
Elizabeth Patricia “Betty” Molskness was born March 3, 1937, in Dell Rapids, SD, to Robert and Elvira (Gullickson) Molskness. She and twin brother Robert “Bobby” joined older sister Marilyn; several years later, younger sister Carolyn completed their family. Betty was baptized, confirmed, and married at Colman Lutheran Church. She has been a member of Scandia since 1959. She grew up on farms near Wentworth and Madison, attended elementary school in Rutland and General Beadle High School in Madison, where she worked at Bob’s Café. Growing-up years were filled with family time, and Betty treasured relationships with her siblings, aunts, uncles and more than 50 first cousins.
Betty graduated from Augustana College in 1959, after meeting a Centerville farm boy at an Augustana/SDSU basketball game when their roommates were dating. Betty had three criteria for a spouse — a short last name, brown eyes and not a farmer. Even though she had sworn she would never marry a farmer, Betty and James “Jim” Rist wed August 30, 1959, at Colman Lutheran. They farmed between Centerville and Viborg with Jim’s parents, Gustav and May, raising pigs, cattle and crops for more than 50 years. Betty drove to work in the dress department at Dayton’s/Marshall Fields/Macy’s in Sioux Falls for 24 years, where she enjoyed her job and built friendships with co-workers and customers.
She was active with the Centerville 20th Century Club, Country Garden Club, Centerville Colleens 4-H Club, Turner County Porkettes, Turner County Fair Board and especially at Scandia Lutheran Church, serving in the WELCA, circle chair, prayer shawl team and library committee. After moving to Centerville from the farm in 2015, she especially enjoyed weekday morning coffee gatherings with old and new friends at church.
A highlight of Betty’s life was a trip to Norway in 2000 with sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Cliff Ponnikas, and staying in the childhood home of Bestemor, their Grandma Molskness who came to America in 1884.
Betty most recently resided at Pioneer Inn Assisted Living in Viborg, where she continued to knit and get to know new neighbors over card games and jigsaw puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2013, by her parents, in-laws, siblings Marilyn Ponnikas, Bob Molskness and Carolyn Kirinicich, brother-in-law Cliff Ponnikas and nephew Kai Ponnikas.
Survivors include daughters Cindy (Don) Klick, Highlands Ranch, CO, Charee (Jim) Housiaux, Brookings; son Jim (Tammy) Rist, Lakewood, CO; grandchildren Alan (Laura) Anderson, Parker, CO, Brad (Kathleen) Anderson, Littleton, CO; Matt Housiaux and fiancé Taylor Garris, Washington, DC; Katie Housiaux, Sioux Falls, Amanda Rist and Brianna Rist, San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren Ziah, David, Leif and Solveig Anderson; sister-in-law DeAnn Molskness, Sioux Falls; brother-in-law Nick Kirincich, Fishers, IN; nine nieces and nephews, many first cousins and countless friends and neighbors.
Memorials in memory of Betty can be directed to Scandia Lutheran Church, Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Health Services or a charity of your choice.
Services for Elizabeth “Betty” Rist will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Scandia Lutheran Church with interment following at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Friday, Feb. 11th at Scandia’s fellowship hall with a 7 PM prayer service.