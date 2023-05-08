Wayne Wetzbarger

Dr. Wayne A. Wetzbarger, 68, of Madison, died on May 5, 2023.

To send flowers to the family of Dr. Wayne Wetzbarger, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

May 12
Visitation
Friday, May 12, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 12
Memorial Service
Friday, May 12, 2023
1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.