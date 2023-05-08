Dr. Wayne Wetzbarger May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wayne WetzbargerDr. Wayne A. Wetzbarger, 68, of Madison, died on May 5, 2023.Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. Fri., May 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church.Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.A complete obituary is forthcoming. To send flowers to the family of Dr. Wayne Wetzbarger, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information May 12 Visitation Friday, May 12, 2023 11:00AM-1:00PM Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. May 12 Memorial Service Friday, May 12, 2023 1:00PM Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins. Most Popular Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self Colman-Egan relay teams set meet records at Howard Wood Bender and Green Amerigroup Financial: care with a personal touch Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges SBS CyberSecurity looks to the future with new ownership MRHS to celebrate quality care during National Hospital Week Bickett sentenced for grand theft Law Enforcement Blotter Editorial: Land purchase ban is better at federal level Follow us Facebook Twitter