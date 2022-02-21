Debra Ford

Debra Jo Ford, 65, of Bruce, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Brookings Health System.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Grace Free Lutheran Church, in Bruce. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, at the church in Bruce. Rude’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Brookings County 4-H or Grace Free Lutheran Church.
Debra Jo Ponto was born on April 17, 1956, in Brookings, SD, the daughter of Harlan and Norma (Peterson) Ponto. She attended country school through the 5th grade, before going to Brookings, graduating from Brookings High School in 1974. She met the love of her life, Rick Ford and they were married on December 26, 1980. They were blessed with two children, Chris and Chad. She and Rick farmed for many years near Bruce, as well as raised her children and later in life spoiled her grandchildren.
Deb was a longtime Brookings County 4-H Leader, was a member of SD Simmental Association, a member of Grace Free Lutheran Church where she attended bible study. More than anything she loved doing anything and everything for her grandchildren. She also loved caring for her cows. You could always find her ringside at any stock show. She was an excellent sewer, a trait she would pass on to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Ford of Bruce, SD; two sons, Chad (Darci) Ford of Bruce, SD and Chris Ford of Bruce, SD; five grandchildren, Wyat, Sawyar, Kolt, Zoey and Ryder; one sister, Jackie (Michael) Olson of Nunda, SD; brother, Steve (Vonda) Ponto of Flandreau, SD; sister-in-law, Linda (Bill) Buck of Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Allyson Ford; her in-laws, Darrel and Bette Ford; and sister-in-law, Barb (Ron) Coughenour.