Orman Fixsen Jr.

Orman B. Fixsen Jr., age 79 of Winfred, SD, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery.
Orman B. Fixsen Jr. was born April 10, 1943 to Orman B. and Margery (Swartz) Fixsen Sr. in Sheridan Township, Redwood County, Minnesota. On January 30, 1965, Orman was united in marriage to Sandra Schewe in Seaforth, Minnesota. They were blessed with two children.
Orman is survived by his wife Sandra of Winfred; children, Valerie (Curt) Kieper of Springfield and Orman B. (Nyla) Fixsen III of Redfield, SD; grandchildren, Justin (Lisa), Jacob (Caralyn), Jesse (Lily), Jordan (Kylie) Kieper, and Orman IV and Elizabeth Fixsen; great-grandchildren, Nora and Hank Kieper, Ellie and Cameron Kieper, and Averie and Shay Kieper; sisters, Brenda (Norman) Ousky and Kathy Hupalo; brother-in-law: Ray Guggisberg; and many other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Darlene Guggisberg, Gertrude Jenniges, Eva Randgard, John Fixsen, Rebecca Sonick; and brothers-in-law, Don Sonick, Jay Randgard, Ivan Hupalo and Yvo Jenniges.
