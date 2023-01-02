Orman Fixsen Jr.

Orman B. Fixsen Jr., age 79 of Winfred, SD, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery.

