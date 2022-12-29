Duane Miller
Duane Miller, age 72, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Madison Regional Health System.
Duane Miller
Memorial Mass will be at 11 AM on Saturday, December 31st at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. A private family inurnment will be at St. Thomas Cemetery with military honors provided by the Madison VFW and Madison American Legion. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Thomas Cemetery, 320 N. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
Duane Dale Miller was born August 20, 1950 in Brainerd, MN to Chester and Elfreda (Frahm) Miller. He spent his early childhood years in Pierre, SD and then moved to Marshall, MN area where he graduated in 1968. He spent several years wrestling for the Marshall Tigers. Duane joined the SD Air National Guard in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1975. He met the love of his life, Patricia Blomme, and married in September 1970. They were blessed with four children, Karen, Kim, Wade and Ross. He farmed in the Clear Lake area for several years and then moved to the Wentworth area where he helped various farmers. He then started his home repair business where he was a “jack-of-all trades” kind of guy and he was the one that his kids called when problems arose at their homes.
He enjoyed horses, rodeos, nature and warm sunny days and hated the cold and snow. Duane loved to attend the sporting activities for the grandkids. Duane was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Duane is survived by his wife, Pat; two daughters, Karen (Eric) Trygstad and Kim (Tim) Breske; seven grandchildren, Bennet, Brandon, Isaac and Julia Trygstad, Tyler, Hunter and Lexi Breske; two stepgrandchildren, Vanessa (Jordan) Spier and Allison (Derek) Gaikowski; brother, Dennis (Dorothy) Miller; sister, Bernadine (Roy) Zinda.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Wade and Ross.
