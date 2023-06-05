Thomas Larsen Jun 5, 2023 Jun 5, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thomas D. Larsen, 63, of Colman, SD, passed away peacefully in his home on March 1, 2023.Survivors include his remaining brother, Carl Larsen; his niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Matthew Larsen; and many friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Iva Larsen, and his brother Charles Larsen.A Celebration of Life gathering will be held between 2 and 4 p.m. on June 17 at the Colman Community Center. No formal services are planned.Memorial gifts, if offered, may be directed to the Colman Fire Department. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Larsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Miranda O’Bryan Crowned Miss South Dakota County shoots down possibility of ordinance McDonald sisters set to compete at Class B State Golf Meet Shipwreck Bar event raises awareness for foster families Water tower Iowa company bid $13M for Minnesota pork plant and will not retain 1,000 workers Lewis & Clark repays $1,000,000 to state Chapter BN scholarships Trinity Palmquist excited for next chapter of golf career Inter-agency training tests first responders' emergency readiness Follow us Facebook Twitter