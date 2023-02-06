Andrew Hunter

Andrew Merrill Hunter was born August 31, 1992, at Madison, South Dakota to Mary and Jon Hunter. He died February 1, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls after a long illness.

Service information

Feb 10
Visitation
Friday, February 10, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Feb 10
Prayer service
Friday, February 10, 2023
8:00PM-8:15PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Feb 11
Visitation
Saturday, February 11, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
203 N. Harth Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Feb 11
Memorial service
Saturday, February 11, 2023
2:00PM-2:30PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
203 N. Harth Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
