Jerry Boulais

Jerry Craig Boulais, 80, Brookings, SD, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home in Brookings.
Jerry was born at Madison, SD on June 3, 1942 to Roy and Cecile (Evans) Boulais. Jerry worked at Ross Electric and then for 10 years at T&R Electric of Colman, SD until starting Jerry’s Electric in 1976 north of Colman. Jerry spent his life building this business. Before Jerry’s Electric, he was busy with race cars reaching Hall of Fame status at Huset’s Speedway. Jerry married Carol “Mitzi” Schultz on June 3, 1991 at Las Vegas, NV. They spent many winters in Arizona and enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas for New Years Eve. Jerry was an avid golfer, enjoyed baseball and racing, and spent his later years attending his grandchildren’s activities and kept an interest in their lives.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mitzi; children, Patti Boulais, Evansville, IN, Shelly Boulais, Peoria, IL, Troy (Lisa) Boulais, Bruce, SD, Rick (Lori) Schultz, Brookings, Mark (Ashlee) Schultz, Brookings; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister Carol Wells, Topeka, KS.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tony, a great-grandchild, parents, 4 brothers and 5 sisters.
Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau, SD with burial in the Colman Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am before the funeral service. Memorials to: Veterans Honored Interment, 1705 S. Andrew Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57106.