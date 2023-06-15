Al Graham
Albert “Al” Eugene Graham passed away from a lengthy battle with cancer on June 14, 2023, at the Sanford Ava House hospice. He was 66 years old.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be held Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st. St, Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Living Hope Presbyterian Church in Tea. Interment will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.
Al was born on March 15, 1957, in Deadwood, SD to William A. Graham and Janet Vogt Graham. He graduated from Parker High School in 1977 and proudly served his country with the Marine Corps at 29 Palms, CA and Army Reserve. Al married Julaine Bobbie in Sioux Falls on May 16, 1981.
Al was a skilled mechanic for most of his working years, working as a Transportation Manager with the Madison School District for 10 years and managing the fleet for Cross Country from 2005-2019 when he retired. He also attended the California Academy for Corrections Officers and worked in the California Department of Corrections for 3 years.
Al was known for his positive outlook on life and great sense of humor.
Al enjoyed bicycling, fishing, camping, gardening, traveling (especially cruises), and tinkering in the garage. The joy of his life was his grandchildren.
He was committed to worshipping regularly and was currently attending Living Hope Presbyterian Church in Tea.
Grateful to have shared his life were his wife, Julaine (Tea); children, Andrew (Tea), Sarah (Steve) Oja (Chancellor) and Jeffrey (Sioux Falls); 10 grandchildren, Quentin Lydic, Braeden Harmelink, Malia Lydic, Colton Graham, Lily Graham, Alyssa Rislov, Alessa Graham, Brody Lee, Chase Oja and Dawson Oja; sisters, Eugenia Graham (Culpeper, VA) and Carol Graham (Sioux Falls); brother, Bradley (Kim) Graham (Manassas, VA); uncle, John Graham (Sioux Falls); aunt, Pat (Graham) Hook (Wilton, CT); cousins, Linda Graham Mortenson (Sioux Falls), Mary (Bob) Vogt Brown (Palmdale, CA), Bob (Veronica) Vogt (Burbank, CA), and Amy Vogt Lucas (Burbank, CA); in-laws, Terry (Gwen) Bobbie, (Yankton, SD) and Jerilynn (Marlow) Lamb (Vienna, SD); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William A. Graham and Janet Vogt Graham; and his sister, Barbara Graham.
