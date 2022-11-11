Roger Wallace, age 65, of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 while under hospice care.
Memorial service will be 3 PM on Saturday, November 12th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with visitation beginning at 2 PM. Following the service, inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Online guestbook can be signed at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Roger Edison Wallace was born on January 17, 1957 in Pittsfield, Illinois to Robert Edison Wallace and Cora (nee Jongeward). Roger graduated from Madison High School in Madison, SD. He received his Associates Degree in Automotive Diesel Technology from Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls.
Roger worked many years as a Diesel Mechanic and passed his love of mechanics on to his youngest son Michael Wallace. Roger retired as a CNC machinist in Sioux Falls.
Roger's other passions and interests were attending stock car races and attending music concerts.
Roger took great comfort in watching TV and spending time with his two dogs Detroit and Trigger, that he loved dearly. His greatest love was his family and friends. Roger was very soft spoken with a huge heart. He was honored by being called Dad by all his children's friends.
Roger is survived by his two sons, Roger Wallace Jr. and Michael Wallace both of Sioux Falls; one daughter, Tara Olson (Ethan Everson) and her 3 children Makenzie, Aiden and Kya all of Madison; two sisters, Sandra Stroud of Florida and Marilynn Sullivan (Dennis) of Texa; and 14 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Robert (2016), Cora (1977) and one brother, Wilfred Robert “Bobby” Wallace (1999).
Roger was loved by so many people and he will be greatly missed.
