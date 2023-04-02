Eldon Larsen, 98, of Madison passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Monday, April 3 at Beach United Methodist Church in Howard. Visitation will begin at 6 pm on Sunday, April 2 with a 7 pm prayer service also at the church.
Eldon Larsen was born July 17, 1924 on the family farm near Beresford, SD to Robert and Mary (Pedersen) Larsen. He grew up on the farm and attended Brule country school.
On January 14, 1950 he married Phyllis Belfrage at the United Church of Christ in Beresford. They farmed near Canton and Beresford and Eldon also served as a policeman in Beresford and worked at Landon’s Implement. In 1962 they moved to a farm near Canova.
Eldon was a member of the Canova Congregational Church, where he served as the youth adviser, until it closed. They then attended Beach United Methodist Church in Howard. Eldon enjoyed throwing horseshoes and attending his grandkids’ activities. He also trucked and did custom bailing earlier in life.
Those grateful for having shared his life include his children, Barbara Langhoff of Sioux Falls, SD, Doug (Nyla) Larsen of Howard, SD, Jerry (Sheryl) Larsen of Canova, SD; his son-in-law, David Young of Dakota Dunes, SD; his 11 grandchildren, Timothy Thompson, Joseph Kaderabek, Tracy (Jennifer) Thompson, Nathen (Theresa) Larsen, Jessica Larsen, Bradley Mundahl, Adam Larsen, Kevin (Hillary) Larsen, Jeff (Melissa) Larsen, Steven (Kelsey) Larsen and Thomas Langhoff; his 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.